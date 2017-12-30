Erica Garner, Activist Daughter Of Eric Garner, Dies At 27

She had been hospitalized in Brooklyn, New York, after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

Erica Garner, the eldest daughter of the late Eric Garner — who died in 2014 after being put in a chokehold by New York police — has died. She was 27.

"Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives," the family said in a tweet. "May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here."

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

“She was a warrior, she was a fighter and we didn’t pull the plug on her,” Esaw Snipes, Garner’s mother, told New York Daily News. “She left on her own terms.”

Eric Garner was choked to death by a police officer had a history of asthma and hypertensive cardiovascular disorder. His last words were "I can't breathe," which later became a slogan for activists.

