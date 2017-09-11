ESNP Journalist Calls Trump A ‘White Supremacist’

Jemele Hill slammed President Donald Trump, calling the president a "white supremacist." The channel disowned her views.

ESPN host Jemele Hill didn't mince words while calling out President Donald Trump's bigotry.

However, her employer immediately disowned her views.

It all started with an article about Kid Rock (aka Robert Ritchie) accusing the media of wrongfully calling him a racist. Rock, who is running for U.S. Senate, wrote how “loves black people” and accused the “extreme left” of “trying to use the old confederate flag BS” to label him a racist, on Facebook.

Hill couldn’t stand the hypocrisy and slammed Rock on Twitter.

The 11-year ESPN veteran denounced Rock’s claims, arguing he can’t defend black people using a flag that dehumanizes them.

He loves black people so much that he pandered to racists by using a flag that unquestionably stands for dehumanizing black people. https://t.co/ukbl3RodoP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The heated debate soon shifted towards Trump, and Hill called out the commander-in-chief as a "white supremacist."

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists -- no they are not "alt right" -- and you want me to believe he isn't a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The 41-year-old pointed out Trump’s hideous response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, where he claimed "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Hill also openly informed the world, she didn’t accept Trump as her leader.

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn't, because I cared about more than just myself — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Though Hill’s message received lots of agreement over Twitter, it also received some negative comments, leading ESPN to disavow her statement.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

The network claims they’ve discussed the matter with Hill, who apparently recognizes her mistake.

Read More ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry’s Viral Temper Tantrum Lands Her In Trouble

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, AU-UN IST Photo, Tobin Jones