ESNP Journalist Calls Trump A ‘White Supremacist’

by
Shafaq Naveed
Jemele Hill slammed President Donald Trump, calling the president a "white supremacist." The channel disowned her views.

ESPN host Jemele Hill didn't mince words while calling out President Donald Trump's bigotry.

However, her employer immediately disowned her views.

It all started with an article about Kid Rock (aka Robert Ritchie) accusing the media of wrongfully calling him a racist. Rock, who is running for U.S. Senate, wrote how “loves black people” and accused the “extreme left” of “trying to use the old confederate flag BS” to label him a racist, on Facebook.

Hill couldn’t stand the hypocrisy and slammed Rock on Twitter.

The 11-year ESPN veteran denounced Rock’s claims, arguing he can’t defend black people using a flag that dehumanizes them.

 

The heated debate soon shifted towards Trump, and Hill called out the commander-in-chief as a "white supremacist."

 

 

The 41-year-old pointed out Trump’s hideous response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, where he claimed "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

 

Hill also openly informed the world, she didn’t accept Trump as her leader.

 

 

 

Though Hill’s message received lots of agreement over Twitter, it also received some negative comments, leading ESPN to disavow her statement.

 

 The network claims they’ve discussed the matter with Hill, who apparently recognizes her mistake.

