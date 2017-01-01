© Reuters

Unlike The US, Europe Is Defying Far-Right Hatred

by
editors
As opposed to what happened in the United States, Europe is rejecting far-right hate.

On May 7, Emmanuel Macron became the youngest person ever elected president of France. French voters decisively rejected candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Front, whose divisive rhetoric on immigrants and Muslims, hostility toward Europe, close ties with Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump and socially conservative platforms, alarmed many, both inside and outside the country.

On March 16, the Netherlands also breathed a collective sigh of relief when Mark Rutte became the prime minister after defeating his Islamophobic, anti-EU rival Geert Wilders.

And the election of Alexander Van der Bellen, a left-leaning, pro-Europe ex-Green party leader, as president of Austria, over Freedom party’s Norbert Hofer negates the fact that majority in Europe is embracing far-right extremism.

After the horror shock waves of Donald Trump as president and Brexit, centrist parties, liberals and democrats all over the Europe fear yet another victory for dangerous populism in the form of hard-line conservative leaders.

Watch the video above to see how Europe is now rejecting far-right hatred.

Read More: Love Trumps Hate Emphatically In France, Macron Wins
Tags:
austria conservatives donald trump europe european union far right france netherlands news nicolas sarkozy prime minister united states video voting
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.