Even Gun Owners Are Outraged Over The NRA’s New Recruitment Video

The NRA's controversial new recruitment video features TheBlaze's Dana Loesch expressing aggressive views toward liberals and demonstrators.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has ruffled many feathers with its new disturbing recruitment ad.

According to HuffPost, gun control advocates and gun owners alike are outraged by the divisive message the minute-long ad sends. Some even joined forces to start a petition to get Facebook to remove the “inflammatory” promo for “inciting violence.”

The video features Dana Loesch from TheBlaze who appears to be expressing aggressive feelings toward liberals in her monologue.

“They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again,” Loesch says in the clip.

She goes on to assert that “their” former president — presumably referring to Barack Obama — advocated resistance which resulted in protests that “bully and terrorize the law-abiding.”

“The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country, and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth,” Loesch continues. “I’m the National Rifle Association of America and I’m freedom’s safest place.”

Since the video was posted earlier this month, criticism has been strong.

According to HuffPost, former Republican Michael Hathaway — who owns firearms that he keeps for personal safety and target practice — denounced the NRA’s controversial marketing tactic.

“This video is Orwellian nonsense designed to make you cheer and fist pump for your ‘freedom’ like dogs drooling when the bell gets rung,” Hathaway reportedly said.

The rhetoric that the NRA is spreading with this ad is dangerous and reckless. Taking advantage of the state of division that America is in to sell guns is irresponsible, loathsome, and a terrible look for the NRA.