Delusional Trump Claims 'Total And Complete Vindication' From Comey

In one tweet, Trump claims Comey's testimony recuses him of any suspicion of ties to Russia while simultaneously calling the former FBI Director a liar.

If we all saw the world the way President Donald Trump sees it the United States would be a gold and white castle on a golf course and we'd be worshiping the man as a king next to God. If we all saw former FBI Director James Comey's testimony the way Trump did, we might agree with his tweet claiming "total and complete vindication." Except this isn't Trump's reality, not yet anyway.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

In a mere 140 characters Trump manages to insert such a bizarre and undignified falsehood into the public narrative that it is almost (but not quite) impressive. In one sentence Trump manages to call Comey a liar, but also claim that he was proven innocent by that alleged liar. That's a mess in itself to unpack sense from, but wait, there's more.

First off, to believe that Comey did indeed lie we would "have to not only conclude that Comey perjured himself but that he is a liar of exception premeditation," wrote Lawrence Douglas for The Guardian. It falls in with that line of thinking then that we must also consider Comey treasonous and that he took copious, slanderous memos with the ultimate goal of dismantling the president from power. Comey has a sketchy track record to be sure, but it doesn't hold a candle to Trump's so the president might want to be careful about throwing stones in glass houses.

Secondly, to believe the former FBI Director did indeed vindicate Trump we would have had to have watched a completely different testimony. Comey was never testifying as to whether or not Trump was under FBI investigation during Comey's leadership. He was testifying to whether or not the president had sought to interfere with the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and when it came to that he did everything but directly accuse Trump of obstruction of justice.

"It's my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation," Comey told the Senate Investigative Committee point blank. "I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted."

Comey also said the White House lied about him and his agency "plain and simple," which casts further doubt on whatever spin the Trump administration publicly takes on the testimony. Not sure how that is "total and complete vindication" unless we believe in Trump's alternate reality of alternative facts.

We don't.