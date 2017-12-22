Everitt Jameson: The Man Who Plotted To Bomb SF Pier On Christmas

Jameson alleged he wanted to detonate bombs to funnel people into the area where he could inflict even more damage.

Just spoke w/suspect's estranged wife's grandfather who raised her, says she is prison and that the state took the couple's two kids (p.1) pic.twitter.com/OylnbD9FvV — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) December 22, 2017

The FBI has foiled a man who they claim was planning a terror attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39 on Christmas Day.

The authorities arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, who lives in Modesto and just recently took a job as a tow truck driver. According to a handwritten letter obtained by FBI, Jameson started calling himself Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon after he recently converted to Islam.

Several months ago, the FBI became interested in Jameson’s Facebook account which was filled with ISIS-loving and pro-terrorist content and “espoused radical jihadi beliefs.” The FBI alleged Jameson told an undercover FBI employee, disguised as a senior ISIS member, that he was planning a Christmas suicide terror attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39, a popular Christmas tourist destination. Jameson alleged he “knew it was a heavily crowded area” and he wanted to detonate the bombs to funnel people into the area where he could inflict even more damage. He also did not prepare an escape plan “because he was ready to die.”

According to FBI documents: Jameson stated "Christmas was the perfect day". He also said "he did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die". @abc7newsbayarea — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) December 22, 2017

Jameson also reportedly asked the undercover FBI employee for an assault rifle, powder, nails, tubing, ammunition, timers and remote detonators, all elements used to make a pipe bomb. He also said he was trained in both the M-16 and AK-47 rifle, because he once served the U.S. military as a sharpshooter and was well-versed in building improvised explosives. Earlier this week, he also sent a map and location of the pier to the undercover FBI employee.

According to the FBI, Jameson was inspired by massacres like the Halloween attack in Manhattan when a man crashed a pickup truck into cyclists, killing eight people. He also reportedly said he needed “something along the lines of New York or San Bernardino.”

The undercover operative told Jameson not to do anything without informing him first as he needed to get approval from his supervisors. Late Monday night, Jameson told him that “I … don’t think I can do this after all. I’ve reconsidered.”

The FBI acquired a search warrant on Jameson’s home on Dec. 20 and their search revealed multiple explosives and firearms.

What agents recovered at suspect's home - letter, last will & testament, firearms and rounds pic.twitter.com/NbmcUgHDfW — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) December 22, 2017

They also found a note in which he stated, “You’ve Allowed Donald J Trump to give away Al Quds [Jerusalem] to the Jews. Both You and he are wrong, it belongs to the Muslemeen [Muslims],” the letter allegedly said. “Long Live Isil, Long Live Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

“I Abdallah [abu] Everitt ibn Gordon have committed these acts upon the Kuffar [non-Muslims], in the name of Dar al Islam [the Muslim world],” the letter also said.

Authorities charged Jameson with terrorism on Friday. He is accused of trying to supply support to foreign terrorist agencies, especially the ISIS.

According to the documents, Jameson graduated from basic training with the U.S. Marines in 2009 with sharpshooter qualification and expertise with rifle marksmanship. But he was later discharged after it was revealed he had failed to disclose his history of asthma.

San Francisco police released a statement on Friday stating there would be an increased security presence near shopping and tourist districts.

.@SFPD statement on planned Pier 39 terror attack pic.twitter.com/RiuVxU0EUF — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) December 22, 2017

Jameson’s arrest came at a time of heightened concern about terrorist attack in the U.S.

Earlier this week, Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi, was charged with detonating a pipe bomb in the New York transit system that led to multiple injuries. Authorities said he was radicalized through the internet.

Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbek, who was responsible for the deadly terror attack in New York, was allegedly radicalized by watching ISIS videos on his cell phone.

However, Jameson, who has lived in California all his life, shows that terrorists can come from any background and harsh immigration policies is not the way to stop terrorism. The issue is much more complex that the Trump administration lets on.

