Elderly Woman Gets Evicted And Arrested Days Before Turning 94

The woman was behind on rent, so just two days before her 94th birthday, police dragged her out of her former residence for trespassing. She's now in jail.

An elderly woman who had just been evicted from her home ended up in jail for refusing to leave, all just days before turning 94.

Juanita Fitzgerald was taken to jail on Wednesday after being dragged from the lobby of National Church Residences’ Franklin House where she lived.

Her birthday is on Friday, but Fitzgerald was evicted for failing to pay rent earlier this week.

While the Eustis Police Department arrest report claims she was “well aware” the eviction was coming a day in advance, Fitzgerald refused to leave the building even after staff at the Franklin House told her they would help her move. When police arrived, she was in the lobby, saying she was not going anywhere.

“After several times telling Juanita to get her belongings and leave, she refused officers’ commands and stated, ‘Unless you carry me out of here, I’m not going anywhere,’” the report continued.

That’s when officers moved to escort her out of the building, but Fitzgerald resisted their attempts to lift her up, and she slid onto the floor.

She was eventually taken into custody but wasn’t handcuffed as she is frail and could suffer injuries as a result.

Fitzgerald now sits behind bars at the Lake County Jail on $500 bail. She reportedly refused assistance from the Department of Children and Families, Department of Elder Affairs, and The Homeless Coalition.

While the woman may have had issues with her rent, it’s incredibly upsetting that staff in the senior living facility would kick her out just days before her birthday. There had to have been another way. Hopefully she makes bail soon and doesn't celebrate her birthday in a cell.