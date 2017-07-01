Ex-Carrier Employee: Trump Came In And Blew Smoke Up Our A****

“Trump came in there to the factory last December and blew smoke up our a****. He wasn’t gonna save those jobs.”

Here is what the disadvantaged worker, the one who has found at an advanced stage in her career that she cannot keep pace with technological advances, and the kind on whose back Trump built his campaign, thinks of Donald Trump.

Brenda Darlene Battle, 55, who worked at Carrier Corporation for 25 years accepted a buy-out from the company shortly before the layoffs began. Talking to New Yorker, she revealed just how badly Carrier treated its employees after Trump pledged to save jobs at the Carrier Plant last year. The Carrier company laid off 300 employees after Trump's vow.

“It used to be a fun place to work; I didn’t mind going,” she explained. “Then they started making changes that only benefit them: robots, cutting jobs. Just yesterday, they were talking about cutting a three-man blower-shelf crew—they deal with the forms that hold the blower on one side and the heating element on the other—down to two. But two people can’t do that job.”

The resentful employee has not warmed up to Trump and his promises. Brenda recalled the time Trump visited Carrier last December, walking in with the CEO like the “coveted teenage couple at the high school prom.”

“I think the C.E.O. of Carrier and Trump was in bed together the whole time,” she remembers. “That day Trump came to Carrier, those two were too chummy. The way they sniggled and giggled. That sneaky kind of sh*t-eating grin.”

After being duped by the Trump administration, Brenda plans to spend her time with her 77-year-old father, who sides with his daughter regarding Trump.

“He thinks Trump blew smoke up our asses, too.”

