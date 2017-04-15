Former NFL Star Accidentally Runs Over, Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter

Todd Heap, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals,was moving his truck on his driveway when it hit the little girl.

My thoughts, prayers are w/ former @AZCardinals TE Todd Heap, his family. Cops say he accidentally ran over, killed his 3-yr-old girl today. pic.twitter.com/BfXSZWo9R4 — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) April 15, 2017

In an extremely tragic incident, a retired NFL player accidentally killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving his truck in the driveway of their home in Mesa, Arizona, according to the authorities.

The Mesa Police Department in Arizona confirmed the former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end, Todd Heap, was involved in the fatal accident and showed no signs of impairment.

The girl, youngest of five children, was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive her injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Heap, who spent three years with the Arizona State Sun Devils before he was selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft by the Ravens, joined the Cardinals in 2011 and retired after he was released by the Cardinals in December 2012.

The Ravens issued a statement in support of Heap, saying the team’s “thoughts and hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and the Baltimore community.”

“We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now,” the team stated. “This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

A number of social media users also expressed their sympathy

My heart is broken for Todd Heap and his family. One of the kindest persons I've ever met and a man who lives for his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 15, 2017

Praying for Todd Heap and his family. I can't even imagine what they're going through right now. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) April 15, 2017

My prayers go out to Todd Heap and his family. 🙏🏼 — Jordan Schafer (@JordanSchafer) April 15, 2017

Heartbreaking to read about Todd Heap and his daughter. My heart goes out to his family - cannot even imagine what he must be going through — Nate Smith (@coachnatesmith) April 15, 2017

Prayers up for Todd Heap and his family. Couldn't imagine the pain he and his family is feeling right now. — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) April 15, 2017

Praying hard for Todd Heap. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 15, 2017

Absolutely gutted for Todd Heap and his family. Thoughts are with them in this incredibly tough time. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2017

The Cardinals also released a heartfelt statement

Team statement on the Heap tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cRx3nVFvOc — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 15, 2017

Heap and his wife Ashley have four other children. They also run a foundation dedicated to helping sick and disadvantaged children.

In 2010, Heap had a pediatric center in Baltimore named after him.

