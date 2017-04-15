© Flickr

Former NFL Star Accidentally Runs Over, Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter

by
Komal
Todd Heap, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals,was moving his truck on his driveway when it hit the little girl.

In an extremely tragic incident, a retired NFL player accidentally killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving his truck in the driveway of their home in Mesa, Arizona, according to the authorities.

The Mesa Police Department in Arizona confirmed the former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end, Todd Heap, was involved in the fatal accident and showed no signs of impairment.

The girl, youngest of five children, was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive her injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Heap, who spent three years with the Arizona State Sun Devils before he was selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft by the Ravens, joined the Cardinals in 2011 and retired after he was released by the Cardinals in December 2012.

The Ravens issued a statement in support of Heap, saying the team’s “thoughts and hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and the Baltimore community.”

“We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now,” the team stated. “This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

A number of social media users also expressed their sympathy

Read More: Prison Changed The Life Of A Former NFL Player – For The Better

The Cardinals also released a heartfelt statement

Heap and his wife Ashley have four other children. They also run a foundation dedicated to helping sick and disadvantaged children.

In 2010, Heap had a pediatric center in Baltimore named after him.

Read More: Video Shows 4-Year-Old Narrowly Dodging Bullets Fired Into Barbershop

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters

Tags:
accident arizona arizona state university baltimore ravens football national football league new england patriots nfl nfl player phoenix phoenix arizona todd heap
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.