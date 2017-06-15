Politician Groped Disabled Mother-In-Law’s Breasts For ‘Shock Value’

“When I see her, I’ll kiss her on the mouth, I’ll rub her breasts to make her feel good about herself. Sometimes she says ‘no,’ but that’s all it is,” said the pervert.

WILLIAM SPINGLER 75, P.a Ex-Politician> Says He Groped & SQUEEZED HIS 103YR OLD

Mother-in-Law’s BIG Breasts (SMH) https://t.co/HW2KwEJL1q — ERIC WRIGHT™???????? (@therealeric916) June 17, 2017

A long-time Pennsylvania politician has been found guilty of groping his 103-year-old incapacitated mother-in-law in a nursing home.

Staff at Wayne Nursing Home in Pennsylvania reported William Spingler, ex-commissioner of Radnor Township until 2015, was caught red-handed fondling his mother-in-law’s breasts more than one time.

Spingler’s victim reportedly lived with him for eight years before she went to a nursing home. She now suffers from dementia but continued to recognize her son-in-law until just before the sexual assaults occurred.

On December 15, Spingler was seen planting a kiss on the elderly lady’s lips as he greeted her in the dining hall of the nursing home, according to the police. He was then seen fondling her breast under cover of a blanket but was seen by a staff. When he realized he was being watched, Spingler’s face went red, according to police report, and he left the institute.

Police arrested the former politician after staff said he groped the elderly woman on three separate occasions.

Spingler said he only touched his mother-in-law for “shock value” because she was unable to recognize him.

“I thought for shock value, you know, I could get her to say something, let her know I was there. I touched her breast. It was the dumbest thing I ever did, but I did it to get her attention and let her know that I was there,” Spingler said.

However, police chief William Colarulo told the jury when he came to arrest the suspect, he said “I know what this is about. This is about me rubbing (the victim’s) breasts. I do it to get her going.”

The police chief also claimed Spingler said he did it to make the elderly woman “feel good about herself.”

“He said, ‘When I see her, I’ll kiss her on the mouth, I’ll rub her breasts to make her feel good about herself. Sometimes she says ‘no,’ but that’s all it is, that’s all there is to it.’ Something to that effect,” said Colarulo.

Spingler has given a non-apology by calling his sexual assault “harmless.”

”It was a stupid, harmless act that destroyed my life,” Spingler said in court. “I mean, my reputation is destroyed, my business is destroyed. It was just something that I shouldn’t have done.”

A Delaware County jury found the 75-year-old guilty of indecent assault on a person with mental disability. Spingler was released on a $10,000 bail and will be under consideration as a registered sexual offender.

He is also required to undergo a psychologist evaluation and the state’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether he’s a sexually violent predator.

Spingler’s sentence will be held on September 28.