Ex-CIA Agent Sets Up GoFundMe To Buy Twitter So She Can Ban Trump

“Twitter is a publicly traded company. Shares = power," explained Valerie Plame Wilson in her GoFundMe campaign seeking funds to buy Twitter.

Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is working diligently to rid the Twitterverse of President Donald Trump.

According to Uproxx, Wilson is crowdfunding money to purchase a controlling stake of Twitter so that she can ban Trump from the site once and for all.

It’s no secret that his unhinged Twitter rants are unpresidential and flat-out annoying.

In addition to confusing the entire nation with nonsense tweets about “covfefe,” he uses the platform most often to personally attack his critics and make jarring announcements, such as his discriminatory plan to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military.

Wilson is reportedly vehemently against Trump and his Twitter tantrums and thus has taken a noble step toward putting an end to them once and for all.

As Uproxx notes, the former CIA agent has made headlines before during the President George W. Bush administration. Alleged White House leaks ousted her as a CIA spy in retaliation for public criticisms made by her husband related to Bush’s claims about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction. So, she is no stranger to butting heads with a president.

Wilson's GoFundMe campaign asks everyone who is tired of Trump’s tweets to help her reach $1 billion so she can ban him from the site herself.

“It’s time to shut him down. The bad news is Twitter has ignored growing calls to enforce their own community standards and delete Trump’s account. The good news is we can make that decision for them,” Wilson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Twitter is a publicly traded company. Shares = power. This GoFundMe will fund the purchase of a controlling interest in Twitter. At the current market rate, that would require over a billion dollars — but that’s a small price to pay to take away Trump’s most powerful megaphone and prevent a horrific nuclear war.”

At the time of writing, the campaign has raised just $10,508 of its ambitious goal; however, the campaign is trending and spreading quickly.

What will really take this campaign to the next level is if a big donor steps in and offers a generous contribution. With corporate CEOs breaking ties with Trump left and right, there must be some who are willing to donate to this cause.

Nevertheless, Wilson's intentions are honorable as we could all use an indefinite break from Trump's tweetstorms.

