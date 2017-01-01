Trump Allegedly Tried To Kiss Ex-Fox News Anchor In An Elevator

“He went to say goodbye and he, rather than kiss me on the cheek, he leaned in on the lips.”

A former Fox News anchor has come forward, saying President Donald Trump tried to kissed her on the lips in an elevator in 2005 or 2006.

Juliet Huddy, who accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment in 2011,revealed on “Mornin!!! with Bill Schulz” on Compound Media (paywall), the alleged incident occurred when Trump was hosting ''The Apprentice.''

“He took me to lunch in Trump Tower,” she said. “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there.

“He went to say goodbye and he, rather than kiss me on the cheek, he leaned in on the lips.”

Read More More Women Step Forward Alleging Trump Is An Extremely Lecherous Man

Huddy said at the time she felt confused about the attempt but now she feels differently. She even recalled how Trump even boasted about hitting on her syndicated morning talk show “The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet.”

“He came up on stage and he turned around to the audience ? and, you know, there were 50 people there ? and he said, ‘I tried to hit on her, but she blew me off,’” Huddy continued.

Trump has openly bragged about sexually assaulting women, according to a leaked 2005 "Access Hollywood" audio clip. He also boasted his ability to sexually harrass women anywhere because “they let you get away with anything when you’re a star.”

More than a dozen women have come forward to Trump, in nearly two years, of sexually assaulting, groping and harassing them. The former reality TV star, in response, has threatened to go after his accusers even suggesting he could not have assaulted the women because they were too ugly for him.

Thumbnail / Banner : Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images