It hasn't even been a full year since Trump took office, but that's not stopping White House employees from looking for new jobs to start come January.

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump's White House hasn’t exactly been the best place to find new work this year. The Trump Administration has said goodbye to quite a few high-ranking officials, but what about the numerous aides and staffers? Well, come January the offices of the White House might be even emptier than they already are.

According to Politico, we can expect workers to leave en-masse from the White House in January, but aides and staff members are apparently already looking for new jobs.

“There will be an exodus from this administration in January,” one Republican lobbyist told Politico, who alone has heard from five officials looking for new gigs. “Everyone says, ‘I just need to stay for one year.’ If you leave before a year, it looks like you are acknowledging that you made a mistake.”

Working for the Trump administration has proven to be quite the tumultuous term for White House administration officials. Even though it’s professionally responsible for these staffers to remain for a year, if they had the chance they’d probably leave sooner.

“There is no joy in Trumpworld right now,” one adviser in frequent contact with several staffers said. “Working in the White House is supposed to be the peak of your career, but everyone is unhappy, and everyone is fighting everyone else.”

Working in the White House is meant to be the peak of one's career in the political sector, but under Trump, the staffers are experiencing a severe shift in leadership, as well as working as hard as possible to keep the president looking like, well, a president.

Roughly 23 White House staffers have already resigned or been fired, along with the higher-ranking officials, reported Politico. That may in part be because of the chaotic turnover at the top of the staff rankings, but it is normal for the White House to experience these turnovers, just not at such a rapid rate.

Reince Priebus was the shortest-serving chief of staff in history, having only served for 189 days, and there have already been three separate communications directors for the White House.

These constant shifts can make staffers fearful for their jobs, especially if they were especially loyal to say, Steve Bannon. Now that he’s left, they have lost a boss and more importantly, someone to vouch for their work and their position.

It makes sense why White House officials would want to escape all of the chaos on the Hill, but it may not be so easy for them to find jobs out in the real world. Usually, people leave D.C. government relations jobs or trade associations to take positions in the White House, but those same people who may have done that under a different president didn’t with Trump, a recruiter told Politico.

Not to mention, it may be difficult to find jobs in tech, business, or academia due to the simple fact that their previous employer was Trump. Even Spicer is struggling to find a job.

“Some people are a little nervous that corporations will hold their time in the Trump White House against them, particularly companies like Google or Uber or tech players,” one GOP strategist said, who has also been contacted by several White House staffers slyly on the hunt for new jobs.

This mass departure could deal a serious blow to the Trump administration, which is currently still trying to fill vacant positions in both the West Wing and federal agencies.

According to historical data kept by the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, the Trump White House has nominated roughly 345 appointees for Senate-confirmed positions, compared to Obama’s 459 and George W. Bush’s 588 at similar time periods.

Maybe people are reluctant to work for the Trump administration, because of the uneven payroll. Trump’s staff, although it’s smaller than Obama’s was in 2016 by about a hundred staffers, has a median salary of $89,000. Twenty-two employees in Trump’s White House make the top salary of $179,700. I guess that’s what happens when you hire your friends.

Good luck to the White House staffers, because they’ll definitely need it survive to January.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria