'Raw Water': A New Health Craze That Is Actually Dangerous

A start-up is selling unfiltered, untreated and unsterilized "raw water." Consumers put themselves at risk of ingesting bacteria, parasites and viruses.

A start-up called Live Water is selling unfiltered, untreated and unsterilized "raw water," exposing drinkers of its product to bacteria.

Straight out of Opal Springs in Oregon, Live Water’s aim is to supply the West Coast with off-grid water, and consumers are buying into it, health risks or not.

According to the New York Times, the start-up company’s water is a hot commodity that’s usually sold out. A reusable glass orb of unfiltered, untreated and unsterilized spring water costs $36.99 for 2.5 gallons, and $14.99 for each refill.

The New York Times cites Silicon Valley entrepreneur Doug Evans as the most popular advocate of raw water. After his juicing company fell apart in September, he went on a 10-day cleanse that only consisted of drinking Live Water.

Apprehension from drinking public tap water stems from suspicions surrounding lead pipes and fluoride in the water. Live Water's founder, Mukhande Singh, said that tap water has been poisoned.

"You’re drinking toilet water with birth control drugs in them,” he told The New York Times. “Chloramine, and on top of that they’re putting in fluoride. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but it’s a mind-control drug that has no benefit to our dental health.”

It has not been confirmed that fluoride is a mind-controlling drug, but it is a mineral found in toothpaste to fight tooth decay.

Live Water boasts on its website about microbes and how their raw water “is the key to unlocking a perfect micro-biome balance” in relation to ailments linked to the imbalance of good gut bacteria.

Yet The Verge shot down the health benefits of the naturally-occurring minerals and microbes in a report, writing that “the reality for any inadequately treated water from the tap or a spring is that those minerals can sometimes include arsenic, and those microbes can be deadly.”

“Raw water” doesn’t sound safe, and for it to have supporters in Silicon Valley is even more confusing because they should know better, right?

It’s always best to do thorough research before drinking water from the ground that has not been disinfected. If you drink raw water, you could be subjecting yourself to the spread of harmful bacteria, parasites, and viruses.

Consume at your own risk.