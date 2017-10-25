Ex-WWE Wrestler Rescues Suicidal Woman From Jumping Over A Bridge

"Life is a precious thing folks. Never take it for granted," said former wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. after saving a woman from plummeting to her death.

Davey Boy Smith, Jr.’s heroism is earning him a well-deserved moment of mainstream fame https://t.co/rVFKZwT8Cn pic.twitter.com/fKAlGAT2e0 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) October 25, 2017

A former professional wrestler is being hailed a hero throughout social media after saving a woman from jumping over a Calgary bridge.

Ex-WWE star and Canadian native, Davey Boy Smith Jr., took to Facebook to share details from the day he rescued the suicidal woman.

"I saw a girl crying and hanging off the bridge with someone trying to talk to her,” Smith wrote. “I stopped and jumped the barricade and tried talking to the girl. And she was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer. With people on the ground waving her not to jump I decided to grab a hold of her and not take any chances.”

Smith said he used his grappling skills from wrestling to pull the woman up from where she was hanging. Although she asked for a hug, Smith was hesitant because she had told him she was armed.

“As much as I wanted to hug her, I told her I couldn't hug her because she said she had a gun and then she squirmed and demanded I get off her,” he recounted.

Smith added, "I told her, 'Miss your (sic) not going to move unless I want you to. I'm an expert grappler and your (sic) not going to shoot me. We will get you help. Life is a precious thing and I'm here to help you."

Police eventually arrived on the scene, thanked him for springing into action, and took the distraught woman to the hospital, Global News reports.

"I'm really glad I saved a life. Life is a precious thing folks. Never take it for granted," he concluded in his post. "I'm glad I was at service to help somebody today and my years of grappling came into play. I really believe if I wasn't there and been able to grab her she would have jumped."

WWE may not be real but as we can see, the training and experience these wrestlers receive in the industry are very real and can come in great handy.

Smith was in the right place at the right time to help this total stranger recognize that she was not alone. He had a choice to keep driving by or simply call the police without physically intervening, but his bold and brave decision to take action exemplifies the very best of humanity.

Read More Former WWE Wrestler Becomes Real Life Hero, Thwarts Robbery

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Tabercil