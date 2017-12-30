Facebook Bans Palestinian Content Following US, Israel Orders: Report

Both Twitter and Facebook seem to be suspending accounts at the behest of Israeli and U.S. governments.

Political pundits have noted with disdain, if not by surprise, that in their bid to erase narratives that don’t align with theirs, world powers are using supposedly neutral social media platforms.

These social media networks are, as it turns out, willing pawns.

This September, Facebook representatives reportedly met with Israeli officials, including Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked. The meetings came after Israel threatened Facebook with a complete block on the website in the country if it did not delete the accounts Israel wanted to silence.

There were also sinister reports of a “Cyber Unit” being formed in Israel around that time. It negotiates with Twitter and Facebook about the accounts that need to be banned.

The Cyber Unit operates under the Attorney General of Israel, Adalah, the legal center for Arab minority rights in Israel, reports.

Since then, Israel has sent Facebook 158 requests to ban accounts that “incite” Palestinians, 95% of which were granted, Shaked stated in September.

The New York Times corroborates her claims, reporting Israel monitors Facebook and sends the companies requests for blockade, which are usually granted. The activist group Palestine Information Center claims that ten of their accounts in Arabic and English, that had a reach of two million, have been suspended, seven of them permanently. This information is especially unsettling given that 96% of Palestinians use Facebook as their main source of news.

On the other hand, Israelis have free rein to call for the murder and destruction of Arabs and their homes. As The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald notes, the censorship is coming from the power the U.S. government holds over Facebook.

People deemed undesirable by the U.S. government and its allies, this category, apparently, includes the Palestinian population, have to be silenced. Greenwald cites the example of the repressive Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, not because of his violations of human rights, but because “he had been added to a United States sanctions list”.

Facebook is not the only company that is working with Israel. The Cyber Unit works with Twitter, too. The most blatant evidence of Israel’s influence over Twitter came when the account of Palestinian teenage activist Ahed Tamimi, who was recently arrested by Israeli authorities, was suspended. It is suspected that the account was suspended at the behest of Israeli authorities.

It is alarming that apartheid regimes in the world decide the public opinion by determining whose voice is silenced and whose is not.

