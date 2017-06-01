25 US Companies Sign Letter Urging Trump To Remain In Paris Accord

As many anticipate Donald Trump will exit the 2015 Paris climate agreement, 25 U.S. companies write a letter requesting the president reconsider.

As the world patiently awaits President Donald Trump's decision regarding the Paris climate accord, people from all corners of the country are urging the administration to think twice before withdrawing from the agreement.

To many, the thought America could leave the landmark climate accord seems beyond outlandish — particularly to those in Silicon Valley. In a letter urging Trump to keep the United States in the 2015 deal, 25 companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, Unilever, Microsoft, Tiffany & Co., and Morgan Stanley argue that the Paris accord “[expands] markets for innovative clean technologies” and that “continued [U.S.] participation in the agreement benefits [U.S.] businesses and the [U.S.] economy in many ways.” Most importantly, the letter adds, the accord strengthens “competitiveness” while easing the potentially negative effects climate change exerts on business.

“As other countries invest in advanced technologies and move forward with the Paris Agreement, we believe the United States can best exercise global leadership and advance [U.S.] interests by remaining a full partner in this vital global effort,” the letter added.

Dear President Trump, as some of the largest companies in the US, we strongly urge you to keep the US in the Paris Agreement. pic.twitter.com/ztSXyYtRrm — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 1, 2017

This combined effort follows Telsa CEO Elon Musk's threat to leave the administration as a member of Trump's White House business council if the president exits the agreement. Yet Musk wasn't the only business leader to take that stance — oil giant Exxon Mobil has also urged Trump to renew America's involvement with the accord.

Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

If the U.S. exits this agreement thanks to Trump, it would represent a dramatic change in American policy that puts him at odds with members of his own party. In the past, both Republican and Democratic presidents held consistent lines about international climate politics, making it a potentially disastrous strategy for the president if he chooses to walk away from pledging to remain involved in combating climate change.

Knowing how volatile and unpredictable the president is, you might never know exactly what he will do next. This time, however, most Americans want him to surprise everyone as he unveils his decision — but in a good way.