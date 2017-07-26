Trump Launches His Own 'Real News' With His Daughter-In-Law As Host

Blithely unaware and uncaring of the basics of journalism ethics pertaining to bias, Trump has launched his own news segment, featuring his daughter-in-law, Lara.

Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

Ever since Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, one of his biggest adversaries, according to him, has been the press.

So, after months - and months - of labeling news media as the "enemy," "failing" and "fake news," the president of the United States has launched his own news video series that offers "real news."

Lara Trump, who is married to the president's son Eric, will be hosting the show.

"I bet you haven't heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there's so much fake news out there," she says in a video posted on Trump's Facebook account.

So, essentially, the president's "real news" web slot will feature lots of praises about the president - as told by the president's daughter-in-law.

Quite obviously, that cannot be right.

For starters, news, as per basic ethics of journalism, is supposed to free from bias. Therefore, asking your daughter-in-law to do a show about your accomplishment is not "real news." Also, it's deeply nepotistic.

Secondly, the claim that news media doesn't report Trump's accomplishments is utterly false. News organizations give Trump credit where it's due. For example, news outlets covered Trump's salary donation, Foxconn's plan to build a $10 billion factory in southeastern Wisconsin, and the economy accelerating during first full Trump quarter.

And lastly, heads-of-state who manufacture and disseminate subjective views in the name of news are mostly dictators.