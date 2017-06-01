ICE Flyers Urging People To Report Undocumented Immigrants Are Fake

Fake ICE posters labeled “Sanctuary City Neighborhood Public Notice” threaten people with imprisonment if they fail to report undocumented immigrants to the authorities.

Fake posters containing U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement’s logo on a blue backdrop were plastered around Washington D.C., this week. The flyers labeled “Sanctuary City Neighborhood Public Notice” call on D.C. residents to report all undocumented immigrants to the agency.

The disturbing posters instruct people to call on listed hotline numbers, to report “report illegal aliens,” explaining that protecting undocumented immigrants was illegal. One of the numbers mentioned belonged to ICE, while the other one belonged to Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP), the agency that majorly focuses on immigration enforcement around the northern and southern U.S. borders.

To brew the message of terror, the forged flyers cited a federal law which lists the “offenses related to the harboring, encouraging/inducing, and conspiracy/aiding or abetting of illegal aliens.”

Overall, the posters are misleading, threatening to face imprisonment, if they fail to turnover immigrants to the federal authorities. They also manipulated ICE’s motto: “Protecting National Security and Upholding Public Safety,” and mentioned “If you see something, say something,” instead, which is actually a U.S. Department of Homeland Security slogan.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency quickly took the alarming matter to their Twitter account and clarified they had nothing to do with these posters.



Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser also mentioned that the posters were forged.

We have been in contact with @DCPoliceDept and @DCDPW to have them removed. [2/3] — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2017

While, she tweeted more directly on her personal twitter account, encouraging people to tear down the posters from the sanctuary city of D.C.

Tear it down!



DC is a sanctuary city.



Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents.



We won't stand for it. #DCValues https://t.co/aCf9ewJ8Ir — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) June 1, 2017



The Metropolitan Police Department also took the matter to social media, condemning the act, adding the department has a longstanding policy of banning officers from asking residents about their citizenship status.

#MPD has longstanding policy -- prohibits officers from asking re citizenship/residency status to determine documentation. #SaferStrongerDC pic.twitter.com/pP1PJftQ0N — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 1, 2017

And though, it is still not clear who plastered these hateful posters around D.C. What’s clear is that President Trump’s executive order to make everything difficult for immigrants and his xenophobic mentality of discouraging everyone who’s a Muslim or a person of color has spread far and wide.