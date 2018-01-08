© Reuters, Regis Duvignau

H&M Showed A Black Child Wearing ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’ Shirt

by
Shafaq Naveed
H&M’s marketing strategy goes really wrong with a demeaning advert on the fashion giant’s website promoting hoodies for children.

 

Someone in the marketing team of fashion giant, H&M, really needs a lesson in racial sensitivity — because their promotional strategies are disgusting.

H&M was slammed by various customers and rightly so, after the high-end clothing company featured an Africa-American kid wearing a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

In stark juxtaposition, the ad next to it featured a white kid in a hoodie that read, “Jungle survival expert.”

The unpleasant image was placed on H&M’s UK and US websites.

People are now questioning the fashion store for the repugnant promotion of hoodies.

For many users on the internet, the images were “inappropriate", "offensive" and "racist." and they are slamming H&M on Twitter for this “casual racism.”

It is pertinent to note the term “monkey” has long been used as a racial slur for people of color.

 

It quite boggles the mind how H&M marketing strategy could be anything but terrible racism on the part of its marketing team, seeing all their ads need to go through multiple layers of review before they are posted.

After severe backlash, H&M apologized on SBS News. “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

But the damage has been done and several infuriated customers threatened to boycott the brand.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, this isn’t the first time popular brands promoted blatant racism.

Last year, Dove drew the ire of public after its racist ad promoted the transformation of a black woman into a white woman.  A bottle of Dove body wash sat before the women on the bathroom counter.

Read More
Company Slammed For Clothing Emblazoned With Swastikas

Thumbnail/Banner Image:  Reuters, Regis Duvignau 

Tags:
black lives matter clothing h&m hoodies news racial stereotyping racism racist slams sweatshirt united kingdom united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.