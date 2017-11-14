Father Seeks Help From Twitter To Find Rare VHS For Autistic Son

The British dad used Twitter to find a rare VHS for his autistic teenage son and received a slew of responses. Even celebrities stepped in to help.

@jdutton69 I have a copy!! Replied on your other tweet but not sure if it'll get lost amongst so many replies. Our box of old videos was in the hall on the way to the charity shop after a clear out of the loft at the weekend! Dm me your address & I can post it to you ?? pic.twitter.com/5LkKUXg6a3 — Jill (@jilly284) November 14, 2017

A determined father took to social media to ask for help in finding a rare VHS for his autistic son. Thankfully, the internet did not disappoint.

James Dutton posted a tweet asking his followers if they knew where he could find a "Postman Pat" VHS for his 19-year-old autistic son.

The teen had put the item in his Christmas list, and his father was doing all he could to fulfill his wishes.

Does anyone have or know of anyone who may still have this VHS? My severely autistic son Thomas has written it on his Xmas list...please let me know! pic.twitter.com/wAnE93dbMv — James Dutton (@jdutton69) November 12, 2017

To add...he watches the episodes on YouTube but wants the box to add to his collection (he’s 19 now and loved watching them as a child) — James Dutton (@jdutton69) November 13, 2017

Thousands of Twitter users replied and retweeted the post; even celebrities tried to help. Eventually, Dutton was able to locate the item, but he was overwhelmed with the number of people offering to help.

The response was so heartwarming that even people who work at the company that produced "Postman Pat" videos, as well as BBC personnel, sprang into action.

“I didn’t imagine when I posted my original tweet yesterday that it would gain quite so much momentum,” Dutton told reporters.

“I have very few followers on Twitter so I asked my brother Julian (who has over 10k) to retweet it yesterday morning, and ever since then it’s gone mad,” he added. “So many wonderful offers to look in attics, garages, and charity shops.”

Amazing! Kevin is checking at BBC WW and I've asked a contact at Cbeebies - just in case they can point us in some directions — Melanie H (@tvplaysfilms) November 13, 2017

Best of luck - try @BBCFrontRow as Ivor Wood wife Josiane was on (part of woodland animations) — Christopher Iddon (@Chris_Iddon97) November 13, 2017

According to Dutton, the copy he is going to pick up to give his son for Christmas was located after Brendan Cole from the BBC One show "Strictly Come Dancing" retweeted his post.

STOP PRESS!! Thanks to wonderful @jilly284 seeing a retweet from @BrendanCole a copy's been found! The response has been absolutely overwhelming and I'm so grateful to everyone for taking the time to give advice, or search in attics! The heartwarming side of human nature ?? — James Dutton (@jdutton69) November 14, 2017

“It was very heartwarming,” Dutton said.

In a time when heartbreaking news seems to be most prevalent, it’s truly important to raise awareness to stories like this to prove that kindness is much more powerful, revolutionary, and will bring many more people together than hate.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Matt Brown