Father Overdoses On Heroin To Save His Addicted Son

A desperate father put his life on the line to teach his heroin-addicted son a terrible lesson. He's lucky to be alive to see his get a second chance.

Parenting is not easy and sometimes it can be downright dangerous. A Brooklyn father shot himself up with heroin and nearly overdosed in an attempt to teach his addicted son a harsh lesson.

Sergey Gnatovskiy found his 23-year-old son Maykl's heroin stash and was expectedly furious. According to the New York Post, Gnatovskiy had been struggling to help his son with his addiction since his teenage years when he was kicked out of his mother's house. With the threat of eviction due to Maykl's drug habit looming, Gnatovskly had been pushing for rehab with renewed urgency in order to keep his home and give his son a safe place to recover.

"I told him if you’re not going to stop, I will do the same as you do,” Gnatovskiy told The Post. “I [tried] to send him to rehab. He promised me he was going to go, and I found it again.”

It was a risky move, but one any parent who has ever been in a desperate situation with their child would sympathize with. While his son watched, Gnatovskiy began to overdose and passed out on the living room floor. Maykl told reporters that he instantly recognized what was happening and used CPR and a Narcan nasal spray to revive his father. It was a sad role reversal, as this was something Gnatovskiy had been forced to do to his son four times before.

“After seeing this, I definitely want to go," Maykl said of rehab. "I’ve been doing this since I was 15. I’m 23 now, I can’t keep doing this."

While Maykl will not forget the harrowing experience, Gnatovskiy can't remember much of it. He fell on the way to turn off the television and when he became conscious again he was surrounded by "medical people."

“My son was screaming at me, ‘Pop, Pop, are you crazy, you almost died,’” he recalls, but for Gnatovskiy the risk is a no-brainer.

“If I lose you — I don’t know. Look what you made me do yesterday? I’ll give you my home, my car, my heart. I don’t want to lose you,” he yelled at Maykl, a single tear dripping down his cheek.

Heroin doesn't just damage those that use it, but their families and friends as well. The drug takes so much from people and if an addict has a loving support system they also have so much to lose if they do not seek professional help. Gnatovskiy showed his son that in perhaps the most drastic way possible, and he's lucky to be alive so he can see the man his son will hopefully become after treatment.