FBI Insiders Confirm Comey Was Fired For Refusing To End Russia Probe

Insiders with the FBI have revealed that the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s connection to Russia is what actually led to his termination.

As most reports already suspected, it has come to light that the real reason behind President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate James Comey was the “Russiagate” investigation.

According to The Independent, several FBI Insiders are claiming that Comey’s refusal to shut down the investigation into the allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election led to his demise.

Although the White House maintains that Comey’s firing was based on his poor handling of the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails, that excuse seems highly unlikely as the timing of it all coincides with Comey’s request for more resources to fund the investigation just days before he was let go.

This all appears to have been a ploy to save Trump’s own skin.

Ironically, Trump’s termination letter to Comey implied that the president was under the impression he was not under investigation at all. “I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation,” Trump wrote, according to Death and Taxes.

However, an associate of Comey’s spoke out to denounce that Trump was ever told such a thing. “That is literally farcical,” the unnamed associate told the Wall Street Journal.

If the line is, indeed, untrue it would have likely been a strategic move to add that in the letter to quell the inevitable speculations that the investigation was at the root of Trump’s decision.

“Everyone who cares about independence and the rule of law in America should be ‘troubled by the timing and reasoning’ of Comey firing. Period,” tweeted former U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York Preet Bharara, who was also removed from his position by Trump back in March.

According to the unnamed FBI insiders, Comey had been ramping up the investigation and started receiving daily instead of weekly updates on the progress. His concern was growing due to some information that the probe was yielding.

Big WSJ report: Comey was concerned by potential evidence of collusion https://t.co/xR7YdQ2CAw pic.twitter.com/5YJnqfnqkR — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 11, 2017

Comey hasn’t addressed any of the speculation surrounding his firing; in fact, in his farewell letter to his colleagues he seemed relatively content with the decision.

“I have long believed that a president can fire an FBI director for any reason or for no reason at all,” Comey wrote. “I’m not going to spend any time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either. It is done.”

As if the situation wasn't murky enough, Trump met with top Russian officials at the White House, including the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, just one day after firing Comey and amid the speculations about the investigation. If that doesn’t reek of something foul, we don’t know what does.

Nevertheless, the fact that the FBI’s own are exposing the real reason their director was fired gives credence to the suspicions that have been circulating since the shocking announcement on Tuesday.