Lone Cyclist Flips Off Trump As His Motorcade Leaves Golf Course

When the president’s car stopped at a traffic light, the bicyclist made her way next to his car. And then, she flipped the bird at him. Just like that.

Lone cyclist responds to @POTUS motorcade shortly after departing Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (Photo: @b_smialowski/@AFP) pic.twitter.com/MKM1kVIyTY — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 29, 2017

President Donald Trump and his motorcade were making their way out of the Trump National Golf Club in what was his 76th visit to a golf course during a presidency that has witnessed a shocking rise in hate crimes, white supremacy, deadly hurricanes and threats of a nuclear war.

Anyway, while on his way, the POTUS was suddenly joined by a lone bicyclist.

She continued to trail Trump and when the president’s car stopped at a traffic light, the bicyclist made her way right next to his car.

And then, she flipped the bird at him. Just like that.

"A female bicyclist along the motorcade route, just outside the golf course, traveling in the right lane repeatedly extended her middle left finger towards POTUS," the pool stated.

The cyclist’s identity and likely motive remain unknown. However, that hasn't stopped the internet from hailing her a hero.

God Bless America. And this cyclist. https://t.co/maNeXajePI — Trump Twïtter Finger (@TrumpSacrifices) October 29, 2017

This woman is my fucking hero ?? https://t.co/xqbxSncgMM — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 29, 2017

The incident comes a few days after a protester showered Russian flags on the POTUS as he arrived at the U.S. Capitol building. Also, it is important to mention here the New Hampshire woman from last year known as Jane yelled at him, saying, “Enjoy your burger, racist”.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters