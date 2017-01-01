Female Marines More Prone To Sexual Abuse Than Other Military Units

The Department of Defense is finally paying attention to how social media is being used to create a sexual hostile work environment in the armed services.

It's 2017, but sexism is still rampant in the workplace. Whether you work in the media industry, at a tech firm or are part of the U.S. Marines, females are still likely to get sexually harassed and have their sexual images shared without their consent.

A new report by the Department of Defense shows female Marines are more likely to face sexual harassment in the workplace compared to other service members.

More than 2% female Marines have claimed that their coworkers have shared their images without their permission and around 2.3 % women also said their peers "took or shared sexually suggestive pictures or videos of them without their consent."

Additionally, nearly 4% of women across various military units stated someone at work had shared or showed sexually explicit content that had made them uncomfortable.

The study comes after numerous Facebook groups of Marines sharing nude photos of their female coworkers came into the limelight. Military leaders promised to investigate the incident and reach into the depth of the cases.

"Our mission requires each of us to rely on each other without hesitation," Navy Rear Admiral Ann Burkhardt said at a briefing at the Pentagon this week. "This bond is broken when there's sexual violence or harassment, even worse when this behavior is condoned or ignored."

Interestingly, even men were victims of revenge porn and 0.3% of them reported feeling sexually violated. However, they were less likely to report such incidents.

"This could be due to a fear of being labeled as a troublemaker or a fear of falling victim to such behaviors again," the report states.

"The investigation is ongoing, so specifics on that I can't comment on, but I think it highlights, and the survey data supports that, that sexual harassment is in the area that we need to make further progress,” Burkhardt said.