Driver Buys Ferrari Worth Over $340,000 Only To Crash It In An Hour

A very unlucky driver bought a brand new black Ferrari 430 Scuderia for almost $339950 (£260,000) only to destroy it after just an hour.

Though, the driver suffered just minor injuries, his car burst into flames near Barnsley, South Yorks.

Pictures released by the police show the remains of the supercar after it crashed at the side of a motorway and transformed into a fireball

The officers mentioned how disturbing it was for the man behind the wheels to lose his dream car.

"It was a Ferrari," said the devastated driver with "a hint of damaged pride," according to the police.

In a scene out of those adventurous racing car movies, the Scuderia went airborne before sliding on the M1 near junction 37 in South Yorkshire leaving just rubble after the car was set on fire.

According to the police, the Ferrari “went airborne" in wet conditions before it slid 50 meters down a bank and ended up in a field, where it turned into a fireball and had to be extinguished by firefighters.

How the driver survived was a miracle in itself.

Someone had a miracle escape (cuts/bruises) from his #Ferrari earlier on the M1. Lost control, went airborne & burst into flames

Following the accident, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support posted a statement on Facebook, revealing to the motorists why they were stuck at Junction 37 that afternoon.

"Afternoon folks, were you stuck in traffic this afternoon on the M1 south around junction 37? If so, here's why. Officers were deployed to a single vehicle collision with reports that the vehicle had left the carriageway and burst in to flames.”

They mentioned the reason behind the dramatic crash.

"Road conditions were wet at the time and as officers arrived on scene it became clear there was a vehicle well alight. Colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were in attendance squirting water all over some kind of sporty motor some 50 or so meters down a banking.”

"As we are an inquisitive bunch, we found the driver and were amazed to see he only had minor cuts and bruises!"

Last, they stressed on the importance of driving cautiously.

"The serious part of this post: Over the past couple of weeks there has been a number of collisions where driving styles have not reflected the road & weather conditions - please take more care,” read the post.

