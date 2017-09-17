Watch: Ferris Wheel Operator Slips While Trying To Save Trapped Kids

“There needs to be extra training or something. I will never go back to another fair. I will never put him on another ride like that,” said the kid’s mother.

A Ferris wheel operator at the Central Carolina Carnival in Greensboro, North Carolina, attempted to save two boys trapped inside a titled carriage and fell from the ride while trying to help.

A carriage of the Ferris Wheel reportedly began to tilt out of its normal position, forcing the staff to stop the ride. Because of malfunction, two boys aged 5 and 7 got stuck on the ride. The heart stopping video, posted above, shows Albert Irwin, the operator, risking his life to save the boys.

The boys were holding on to each other, “trying to protect one another from falling out.”

As Irwin approached the carriage, which was 20 ft off the ground, he slipped in the process as the ride began swinging back and forth. That is when other workers jumped in and rescued the boys.

Thankfully, he didn’t suffer major injuries and just broke his finger.

“One of them kept saying, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,’” said Irwin.

He said he reassured them by saying, “You’re not going to die. I’m here to help you.”

The tense moment was captured on camera by Brittney Smith, 28, who was at the fair with her family.

“Everyone was OK for the most part. I think maybe the little boys probably suffered from shock. They were pretty shaken,” she told ABC News.

The Ferris wheel was open for rides the next day after the malfunction was fixed and an inspection was done by North Carolina Department of Labor officials.

The mother of the kids, identified only as Angela, explained how horrified she was by the experience.

“There needs to be extra training or something. I will never go back to another fair. I will never put him on another ride like that,” she said.

In July, one person died while seven others were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

Dramatic footage from the incident showed a section of the ride, known as the “Fireball,” coming loose just as it takes off. The passengers were thrown off the spinning ride in the footage.

