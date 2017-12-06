Filipino Domestic Worker Films Assault By Her Saudi Employer

She struggled away from her attacker and in the video can be seen holding a knife to ward him off.

Saudi Arabia has found itself in the midst of a conversation on sexual harassment after videos posted by a Filipino woman working as household help in Riyadh went viral.

According to Sabq news site, the victim uploaded the video she secretly filmed of a man trying to rape her. She struggled away from her attacker and in the video holds a knife to threaten him with.

The clip has since been deleted from the Facebook page of the woman but was uploaded on Twitter by viewers.

The woman has uploaded two more videos on Facebook.

Her voice is choked with sobs as she pleads for help and details the cruelty of her employers. In one video, a woman can be heard knocking at the door and accusing the Filipino woman of lying.

Although there have been no new videos posted on the Facebook page of the woman, a status update thanking “tv5” and “sir raffy tulpo” was put up. Raffy Tulfo is the name of a prominent Filipino broadcast journalist.

The video has helped to unravel a topic of conversation still considered taboo in conservative societies, such as the one that exists in Saudi Arabia.

Translation: "There is absolutely no excuse for sexual harassment other than the fact that the person committing it is filthy and sick. Anyone who tries to justify these actions complies with those who commit them."

Some users also called for punitive action against sexual harassment.

This is a conversation waiting to happen in Saudi Arabia for quite some time now. Earlier this year, King Salman decreed the Interior Ministry to criminalize sexual harassment. The move came at a time when the kingdom was trying to present a more moderate face to the world. In September, a new bill was drafted that considered public flogging and jail as potential penalties.

Although KSA’s attempt to introduce more progressive legislation is laudable, it should not hinge upon its need to please its international allies in a country where nearly 80 percent of women between the ages of 18 to 48 say they have faced sexual harassment in the country.

