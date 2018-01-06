‘Fire And Fury’ Author Says His Book Will End Trump’s Presidency

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job.”

The official release of the controversial tell-all book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" exposed some scathing details about President Donald Trump and his family.

While promoting his book, author Michael Wolff claimed Trump is unfit for the office. The commander-in-chief, on the other hand, rejected the accusations and said his business career and election victory showed he is "a very stable genius," sparking massive social media reaction.

However, Wolff is adamant his book will end Trump’s presidency.

In an interview with BBC 4, the journalist said an overwhelming number of people seem to think Trump is not fit for the highest office in the nation. His book, which paints Trump as a deeply insecure narcissist whose strings are pulled by his closest aides, only bolsters that view.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect. The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job,” Wolff said.

The explosive tell-all, which included a number of interviews from the White House staffers and people close to the Trump family, also alleges the former reality Tv star did not even want to become a president. In fact, the author claimed Trump only ran for fame.

“Suddenly everywhere people are going, ‘Oh my god, it’s true, he has no clothes,'" he continued. "That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end ... this presidency.”

When digging for information for the book, Wolff claimed to have occupied "something like a semi-permanent seat on a couch in the West Wing." He was also granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year.

He talked to various staffers and caught the bits of gossip swirling around him to write a scathing portrayal of the current presidency.

The book’s release evoked a great deal of fire and fury itself. POTUS has condemned it on different platforms and deemed it “tabloid fiction."

Talking to reporters at Camp David, Trump emphasized he considered the book to be “a work of fiction."

He also lamented that owing to the “weak” libel laws in the U.S., because it is hard to penalize people who write anything “that comes to their head."

The president seems to be particularly riled up at being described as a fickle, child-like man who constantly has to be nursed out of his mood swings.

Trump is furious with the release of the book and it was evident as he fired off a series of tweets against it, before calling himself a “stable genius” and “very smart."

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Commenting on whether Trump is mentally fit to be the president, Wolff said, "I can't answer that. I can only say it's a subject discussed in the White House."

The book may or may not end Trump’s chaotic presidency, but the response to it has already given us the first meme of 2018.

Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. pic.twitter.com/B8ibAS0c5A — Nadia Khomami (@nadiakhomami) January 6, 2018

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” pic.twitter.com/wbZAf9sfKG — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) January 6, 2018

I’m, like, really smart. Genius. Super duper smart. Bigly intelligent. Best brain. Big boy words.



~ Donald J. Trump, President pic.twitter.com/gnyVuE5Z7U — Red Stable Genius Painter (@Redpainter1) January 6, 2018

Banner: Reuters, Shannon Stapleton

Thumbnail: Reuters