‘Fire and Fury’ Exposes Trump As Absentee Father, Detached Husband

The controversial tell-all book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is officially released and exposes some scathing details about President Donald Trump and his family.

The book’s author, Michael Wolff, reportedly interviewed more than 200 people who are familiar with the ins and outs of the Trump presidency, including ex-chief strategist and Breitbart front-man Steve Bannon.

In the book, Wolff discusses Trump’s personal life, specifically his 12-year marriage to first lady Melania Trump. He claims that before becoming president, Trump and his wife “spent relatively little time together” and “could go days at a time without contact, even when they were both in Trump Tower.”

Wolff said that Trump would brag to people that Melania Trump was his “trophy wife” and would enthusiastically praise her physical looks and attributes when speaking of her to others.

This objectification of her may also explain why she allegedly rarely knew of her husband’s whereabouts and “knew little about his business, and took at best modest interest in it,” according to Wolff. It would seem their marriage is based solely on appearances, not a real partnership of any kind.

In addition to being a detached husband, Trump has reportedly been an absentee father to the couple’s 11-year-old son Barron Trump. Melania Trump, on the other hand, dedicated most of her life to their child prior to becoming first lady. This point is likely true as evidenced by the fact that she wouldn’t even move into the White House with her husband after his inauguration until their son finished out the school year.

In an excerpt from the book that surfaced on Wednesday, Wolff said that neither of the Trumps wanted to win the election. After the results came in on election night, Wolff claims “Melania was in tears — and not of joy.”

Despite the book’s revelations, Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham denied Wolff’s assertions in a statement. “The book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section. Mrs. Trump supported her husband's decision to run for president and in fact encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did.”

The president has also denounced the book, taking to Twitter clarify that he did not give Wolff authorization to the White House and claiming that the book is “phony” and “full of lies.”

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

But let's be honest, did anyone really expect the Trump family to admit to such unflattering aspects of their lives? Of course not.

Whether the book exposes truth or not, we will never actually know because Trump will never admit it. But we do know that what Wolff describes is not totally far-fetched as many of the couple's public interactions and general lack of affection with each other have raised questions about their marriage before.

What may be the most troubling piece of this scandalous puzzle is that this man, who apparently hasn't even mastered being a good father or husband, is the leader of our entire nation.