Here Are All The Ousted Trump Officials - Where Are They Now?

From Steve Bannon to Sally Yates, several top-level White House officials have either left or faced the wrath of Trump’s favorite catchphrase, “You’re fired.”

1.Michael Flynn

The former three-star general served as Trump’s national security adviser for less than a month. The retired lieutenant was let go of his position amid the raging controversy about his contacts with Russian officials.

The controversy was there even before Trump took office. He made headlines for having contacts with the Russians during the 2016 presidential elections. Flynn resigned after allegedly deceiving Vice President Mike Pence regarding his relations with Moscow.

He was issued congressional subpoenas earlier this year , and still remains under investigation.

2.Sally Yates

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired by Trump days after her appointment, after she refused to support the business mogul’s discriminatory immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Yates has been active on social media with her followers since as a prominent Democrat from Georgia, and she continues to serve as a lawyer.

3.Preet Bharara

The U.S. attorney for the South District New York region announced he was fired after he refused to step down when asked to by the Trump administration.

He was fired after reportedly being asked to look into Trump's business interests that may violate the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Bharara joined the NYU School of Law faculty as a Distinguished Scholar in Residence after being expelled from Trump’s administration.

4.James Comey

The former FBI Director was fired by the president while he was handling of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

Since his ouster, Comey maintained a low-profile with no public appearance; however Howard University announced he would be the college's convocation speaker this fall.

5.Anthony Scaramucci

The former White House communications director made headlines for his expletive-filled rants against his West Wing colleagues and was ousted just 10 days into the job.

After being fired, the New York hedge-fund manager, maintained a public standing via Twitter, sharing stories from the White House. He is reportedly scheduled to speak at Liberty University, a Christian college led by Jerry Falwell Jr.

6.Sean Spicer

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was the first official to face the music in lieu of White House strategies that were unfocused most of the time.

He had the gargantuan task to defend Trump’s obnoxious and entirely false claims, such as the one about having the largest inauguration crowd around the globe.

Spicer ultimately resigned from the turbulent tenure.

He recently joined the Worldwide Speakers Group. The paid speaking circuit defined Spicer as a "well-known Republican communicator and strategist."

7.Reince Priebus

The former Republican National Committee chairman tendered his resignation to the tumultuous administration after failing to make a structure of policy making and a decision-making process for the White House.

After leaving the White House, Priebus continues to serve as a lawyer.

8.Steve Bannon

The most controversial pick for Trump’s White House team, Bannon served as Trump’s chief executive during last year’s presidential campaign, his pro-Trump media website, Breitbart

News sang praises for the president and highlighted his favorable campaign promises, including a move away from nation-building and a desire to take troops out of Afghanistan.

After being released from the White House, Bannon, a known Islamohphobe, returned to his company. Unsurprisingly, Breitbart News changed their tone after Bannon’s White House exit and attacked Trump for turning his back on his supporters, and has alluded that McMaster has taken the reigns.

9.Sebastian Gorka

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, who was closely aligned with a nationalist faction led by ousted senior strategist Steve Bannon, was also released of his duties a week after Bannon’s exit.

In a letter of resignation, Gorka expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration, the Federalist said.

“As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” Gorka was quoted as saying in the letter.

According to speculations, he may return to his previous employer, Breitbart.

10.Walter Shaub

The former director of the Office of Government Ethics started working formally with team Trump for less than a month. He resigned after clashing with the White House over Trump's complicated financial holdings. According to The Times, Shaub called the Trump administration a "laughingstock" after his resignation.He has joined the Washington D.C.-based election law organization, the Campaign Legal Center , as Senior Director, Ethics.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst