If Melania Wants To Fight Bullying, She Should Start With Her Husband

After Melania Trump devoted her UN speech to teaching children "the golden rule," many took to Twitter to point out the irony.

Melania Trump, wife of President Donald Trump, chose to focus her speech at the United Nations luncheon on the responsibility of adults to raise children with an understanding of "true moral clarity."

Yet Twitter users quickly pointed out how her anti-bullying address sounded hyprocritical when she's married to the most powerful bully in the world.

"By our own example we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they will inherit," Melania Trump said. "We must remember that they are watching and listening...As adults we are not merely responsible. We are accountable."

Once finished raising their eyebrows, some people took to social media to address the ironic elephant in the room.

Melania Trump talking about cyber bullying when her husband is the absolute worst offender is just Twilight Zone worthy. Disturbing family. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump to give anti-bullying speech at The UN, right after the anti-sexual assault speech by Camille Cosby. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump's United Nations speech preached about setting an example for our children and preventing bullying…



Start with your husband pic.twitter.com/Lq3u2eGoic — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump is the MOST qualified person to give a speech on bullying. She's married to the biggest fucking bully on earth. — Miss Marmo (@MissMarmo) September 20, 2017

Today Melania Trump stood before the UN to condemn cyber bullying...while the whole world laughed their asses off. pic.twitter.com/zgp9dhW33E — Pat (@IrishPatty54) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump giving her anti-bullying speech at the UN. pic.twitter.com/EIzge5IrsO — Hooksie Bali (@HooksieBali) September 20, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when Melania's husband retweeted a gif of himself whacking a golf ball into Hillary Clinton's back (3 days ago). https://t.co/ZqliDZxIOr — David Glasgow (@dvglasgow) September 20, 2017

Is there a presidential exemption?https://t.co/M5a17090Kw — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 20, 2017

If Melania Trump really wants to do something good for the next generation, she should bury her husband's phone.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst