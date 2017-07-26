© Reuters: Jonathan Ernst

If Melania Wants To Fight Bullying, She Should Start With Her Husband

by
Laurel Dammann
After Melania Trump devoted her UN speech to teaching children "the golden rule," many took to Twitter to point out the irony.

Melania Trump, wife of President Donald Trump, chose to focus her speech at the United Nations luncheon on the responsibility of adults to raise children with an understanding of "true moral clarity."

Yet Twitter users quickly pointed out how her anti-bullying address sounded hyprocritical when she's married to the most powerful bully in the world.

"By our own example we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they will inherit," Melania Trump said. "We must remember that they are watching and listening...As adults we are not merely responsible. We are accountable."

Once finished raising their eyebrows, some people took to social media to address the ironic elephant in the room.

If Melania Trump really wants to do something good for the next generation, she should bury her husband's phone.

