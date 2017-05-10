Here’s The First Word That Comes To Mind When People Think Of Trump

Three months into presidency, Trump is barely surviving at a 36 percent approval rating among the American people.

Ever since President Donald Trump assumed office, he has been embroiled in several controversies. Three months into presidency, his approval ratings have become so poor they're making history.

Now, a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University also has some dismal news for Trump. The survey shows that his approval ratings drop to near-record lows, with only 36 percent of voters approving of the way he is handling his job as president. Not only that, a number of respondents said the first word that comes to mind when they think of Trump is “idiot.”

Quinnipiac poll asked respondents the first word that came to mind when they think of Trump. “Idiot” was No. 1 word. https://t.co/zLU4QLYF5Q pic.twitter.com/1WSbegSCOE — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) May 10, 2017

The university only recorded answers that were given at least five times. The most common responses also included, “incompetent” and “liar.” “Stupid,” “arrogant,” “trying” and “bully” were also some popular choices.

The survey further learned that 47 percent of white voters with no college degree approve of the job Trump is doing, while 46 percent disapprove. The results show a massive drop in popularity as the same survey carried out on Apr.19 found his job approval at 57 percent. It also found that 57 percentof respondents said that they trust the media more than Trump to "tell the truth about important issues." The poll further revealed that 54 percent of voters responded that they want Democrats to control the House in 2018.

Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, said, "There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers."

Trump’s plummeting approval rating goes to show how poorly he is doing his job. From his actions opposing human rights to his insane budget cuts and hot mess of a health care plan, the president is apparently losing ground with essential demographics.

@hunterschwarz @Patricia446 I could think of quite a few more to add to the list. pricktator; unbalanced, unstable, crooked, liar ... — Pat Fortescue (@446Patricia) May 10, 2017