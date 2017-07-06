Unruly First-Class Passenger Punches Delta Flight Attendant

The passenger, who remains unnamed, tried to open the emergency exit mid-flight, punching an attendant and other passengers who tried to stop him.

We have been bombarded by news reports showing just how incompetent and flat-out clueless many airlines have been as of late. So it's somehow shocking to hear of an incident actually involving an unruly passenger — and an airline that acted the way it should.

Delta Air Lines had one of its flights delayed for roughly two hours after a 23-year-old man from Florida attacked a flight attendant and other passengers who tried to keep him from opening an emergency exit, Kiro7 reported.

Delta Flight 129 had been on its course toward Beijing, China, for 45 minutes when a man in the first-class cabin was seen pacing the aisles. As he complained he needed air, he reached for the emergency exit door, prompting a flight attendant to act accordingly by trying to stop him. But the man didn't budge, punching the Delta employee and causing passengers to jump in to help.

One of the passengers who got involved and who remained anonymous said that at some point, he “tried to choke him and he just threw me off like a rag doll.” The witness also said that people “broke two bottles of wine on his head.”

According to passenger Britteny Gardner, Delta crew asked passengers in the main cabin if there were any doctors on board. “Somebody that was working had blood on their shirt,” Gardner said. At least one attendant and one passenger were injured while trying to restrain the man.

In order to ensure the flight could continue safely to its destination, passengers and flight crew had to restrain the man so that the pilot could have Flight 129 land back in Seattle.

According to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesman Perry Cooper, “[t]he passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident.”

In a statement, Delta confirmed the incident, adding that the crew worked with helpful passengers in order to tackle this issue in a safe manner.

“Flight 129 returned to Seattle following a security incident with a passenger. The passenger was restrained onboard and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle. The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening.”

After a two-hour delay caused by this unruly young man, the plane was finally able to take off and get back on its 10-hour journey to China.

We're glad to see Delta was able to address this issue with the help of quick-thinking passengers and without provoking any major accidents as a result.