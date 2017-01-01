Mysterious Flesh-Eating Sea Lice Leave Teen's Legs Covered In Blood

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Melbourne father has shared a horrific video of hundreds of what are believed to be "sea lice" devouring chunks of raw meat.

A teenager went for a 30 minute swim at Dendy Street Beach in Brighton. However, when he walked out, his legs were covered in blood after they were "eaten" by, what his family said were, tiny marine creatures.

Sam Kanizay, 16, was rushed to hospital after his father, Jarrod, realized they could not stop the bleeding. The mysterious sea bugs had left "pin-sized holes" all over the teenager's legs.

“When he got out, he described having sand on his legs, so he went back in the water,” his father stated. “He went back to his shoes and what he found was blood on his legs. They ate through Sam’s skin and made it bleed profusely.”

Even the hospital staff, at first, was unable to explain what exactly had caused Sam's legs to bleed so much.

“As soon as we wiped them [his legs] down, they kept bleeding,” "Jarrod added. “There was a massive pool of blood on the floor [at the hospital]. No one knows what the creatures are. They’ve called a number of people, whether it’s toxicity experts or marine exerts and other medics around Melbourne at least ... [and[ yep, no one [knows].”

As the teenager was treated for his wounds, the father, perplexed by the horrific incident, went back to the beach, with a slab of raw meat and a fishing net. He then caught hundreds of what he described as "sea lice" devouring the meat and captured the bizarre phenomenon on camera.

Scientists at Museums Victoria examined the mysterious bugs and identified them as lysianassid amphipods.

"It was just unlucky," marine biologist Genefor Walker-Smith said in a statement. "It's possible he disturbed a feeding group but they are generally not out there waiting to attack like piranhas."

However, another marine expert Michael Brown believes the sea lice in Jarrod's video could be jellyfish larvae.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he told Channel Seven’s "Sunrise."