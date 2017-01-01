Flight Attendant Fell Off Plane While Trying To Close Cabin Door

The woman suffered fractures as a result of the fall, yet official guidelines say that shutting cabin doors is a group effort involving at least two people.

A flight attendant trying to do more than what’s asked of her ended up seriously injured as a result.

Read More Flight Attendant Breaks Wine Bottle Over Unruly Passenger's Head

A Chinese flight attendant working for China Eastern Airlines was reportedly attempting to close an aircraft door just before takeoff when she ended up falling onto the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

The Monday incident caused the woman to fall nearly nine feet from the aircraft’s door. She suffered several fractures and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Cabin crews are required to ensure all aircraft doors are properly closed before takeoff. Still, local reports claim that the attendant was trying to close the door by herself, which is not recommended.

The Association of Professional Attendants said that the act of closing an aircraft door requires more than one person. However, the flight attendant may choose to take on the task on his or her own.

Still, what the victim in this case was trying to do may have been beyond her physical capabilities at the time, prompting her to fall.

The plane took off about 90 minutes after the incident took place.

It’s not clear how serious or life-threatening the attendant's injuries are, however, it’s clear that the accident could have been prevented were she not alone.

Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder to other flight attendants that they should not pursue activities that may expose them to risks. Airlines must also look at this incident and remind themselves to do anything in their power to correct issues that may lead to similar accidents so no one else is injured.

Read More Passenger Makes Big Mistake By Catcalling Flight Attendant

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Aly Song