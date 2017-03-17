1,299 Days Of No Clean Water In Flint, Govt. Has ‘Nothing To Discuss’

The water crisis in Flint has been on since quite a while now but the government officials have “nothing to discuss” to solve the water pollution problem.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 was the 1,299th day for the citizens of Flint, Michigan to suffer from a water crisis. They haven’t been able to consume drinking water for such a prolonged duration that most of them have retorted to using other bottled water, thinking the problem won’t ever come to an end.

What makes the situation even gloomier is the government’s attitude towards this massive problem.

The advisory committee, which was appointed by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to address public health concerns related to the lead-contaminated water calamity, canceled a fourth consecutive meeting — because it believes there is nothing to discuss.

Flint, with a population of about 100,000, was under control of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its water source from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint River to save money.

The city switched back last October.

The river water was more corrosive than the Detroit systems, and caused more lead to leach from its aging pipes. According to The New York Times, the cost of replacing the pipes could be an enormous $1.5 billion, however, that is Flint’s only long-term solution.

Lead can be toxic, and children are especially vulnerable. The crisis has prompted lawsuits by parents who say their children have shown dangerously high levels of lead in their blood.

But for adamant government officials this is not a problem worth discussing.

Members of the Flint Water Interagency Coordinating Committee (FWICC) were reportedly sent an email notice that said the Nov. 17 meeting “has been canceled due to no agenda items being received from FWICC members as of [Monday, Nov. 13].”

Stacie Clayton, who works in the Michigan Office of Urban and Metropolitan Initiatives, had sent out the inconsiderate email. Harvey Hollins, the directory of the Michigan Office of Urban and Metropolitan Initiatives is also the chairman of the FWICC.

Earlier the meeting that was supposed to be held in September was also cancelled owing to scheduling conflict, according to the governor’s office, the committee’s business was supposed to be carried over to the next meeting.

The October meeting also never took place.

The committee reportedly met just twice to solve Flint’s contaminated water problem. This lack of urgency will only make the situation even worse.

Read More Poisonous Water Supply Put Lives At Risk In Flint, Michigan

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Rebecca Cook