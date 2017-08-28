Flood Victims Are Attacking, Shooting At Good Samaritans ‘Cajun Navy’

“There are hundreds of volunteers and we've already made hundreds of rescues. Our goal is to help people get out if they are trapped.”

Hurricane Harvey is far over as its effects are still being dealt with. People from all walks of life are coming together and helping the victims.

The Cajun Navy, a famous group of good Samaritans that was formed during Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, came to Houston to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. However, things weren’t so smooth for them there.

While giving an interview to Headline News, Clyde Cain of the Louisana Cajun Navy said while they launched the rescue effort and helped victims, some panicked Houstonians “shot at” their freshly-arrived boats.

“The people that are wanting to be rescued are trying to steal the boat,” he said.

“Are these bad people or people who wanna be rescued?” asked host Carol Costello.

Cain replied, “Bad people, people that wanna be rescued and people that are just panicking. We have boats being shot at if we’re not picking everybody up.”

“We’ve been shot at,” he added.

Costello said in shock, “What?”

“We have boats being shot at. Because if we’re not picking up everybody, we’re having to pull out for a minute,” elaborated Cain.

He further added that due to the damage to the boats, the rescue process was hindered. However, this hasn’t stopped them from rescuing people and have asked for the boats to be replaced.

“We’re kind of under attack,” said Cain.

In another interview to CNN, Cain said, “There are hundreds of volunteers and we've already made hundreds of rescues. Our goal is to help people get out if they are trapped in their homes or apartments, get them to safety.”

