Attorney Allegedly Filmed Pornographic Videos In Jail With Inmates

The attorney was caught with his pants down at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Florida.

A Florida attorney was arrested after allegedly recording himself having sex with inmates as part of a project to make a porn series, called “Girls in Jail.”

Deputies at the Pinellas County Jail arrested Andrew Spark with his pants down while in the attorney visitation room with a 28-year-old female inmate identified as Antoinette Rose Napolitano.

The room is a jail feature where inmates can meet with their legal representation in relative privacy.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri explained Spark would begin his “interview” by filming Napolitano while she was in her jail uniform and asked her to narrate sexual fantasies before filming her performing sexual acts.

According to detectives, the two were about to begin a sexual act when the attorney was caught. Spark’s genitals were “fully exposed,” at the time according to Tampa station WTVT.

The attorney was charged with exposure of sexual organs, introduction/possession of contraband into a county detention facility and soliciting for prostitution. He was freed after a short time after posting a $5,300 bail.

Before trying to engage in sex acts with Napolitano, Spark approached Shauna Boselli, a 25-year-old inmate, by visiting the inmate in the jail even though he isn’t her attorney, she claims.

The attorney offered Boselli to perform oral sex and in return he offered to put money in her commissary account. She declined his offer, but detectives discovered Spark met Napolitano on the same day.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri alleges Spark solicited sex from at least two incarcerated women. After recording them, he would offer to put money in their commissary accounts ? about $30 to $40 at a time, the sheriff said.

Spark used his attorney visitation rights to easily get access to the women alone in private rooms ? he even had access to women in rooms who weren’t his clients.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Spark allegedly filmed the sex acts on his iPad for his porn project. Typically, electronics are not allowed behind bars; however, attorneys are allowed to use them when serving their clients.

“He duped the system because he came in there representing himself as a lawyer,” Gualtieri said. “There’s something that is sacrosanct about that lawyer-client relationship, and that’s why we give great consideration and, frankly, deference to it.”

Investigators alleged Spark and Napolitano had at least six encounters between June and his Dec. 17 arrest. Neither she nor the other woman whom Spark allegedly solicited will be charged with crimes.

Further investigations are ongoing to figure out how many other inmates Spark may have had sex with at the Pinellas County Jail and other facilities in the Tampa Bay area and Central Florida. Officers are also trying to obtain a search warrant for the tablet he used to film the monstrosity, in hopes of discovering the number of videos Spark made and where they may have been posted, according to WFLA TV.

Gualtieri said currently there are no plans to change the rules involving attorneys meeting their clients, but admitted the gross incident “certainly raises concerns,” according to the Bradenton Herald.

Spark did not speak to detectives and requested for an attorney.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pinellas County Jail