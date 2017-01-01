'A B****': Prison Guards Mock Inmate Who Died After Being Gassed

“I guess if he wasn’t acting like an ass, he probably wouldn’t have been gassed in the first place,” wrote one employee of the corrections department.

A group of Florida correctional officers killed a sick 27-year-old prisoner by beating him up and gassing him. Now, years later, people from the same department are mocking the deceased man on Facebook.

Randall Jordan-Aparo was serving a short stretch in Florida’s Department of Correction for a credit card fraud. He also suffered from a rare genetic blood disorder, according to his medical file. After he was denied appropriate medical care by correction officers, nurses and doctors at the prison, he became visibly distressed and was placed in confinement. He still pleaded to be taken to a hospital and after he swore at a nurse who refused to treat him, officers sprayed him with a chemical to subdue him. They then left him weeping and gasping for breath on the cell floor in only his boxer shorts. When they came back, Jordan-Aparo was dead.

His now 13-year-old daughter brought a lawsuit against the correction facility last year and a story was published about the case just last week.

The story was posted on the Facebook page for corrections officers and the response to it was appalling. Far from being repentant about the behavior of their fellow officers, the correction officers mocked the dead inmate and called him a “bi***” and an “a******,” according to the Miami Herald.

“I guess if he wasn’t acting like an a**, he probably wouldn’t have been gassed in the first place,” said one employee of the corrections department.

“So this is the p**** responsible for us having to force a b***** into a shower after spraying … do they want us to overlook these pieces of s*** when they show their a**es, get high or refuse to behave like f***ing human beings,” said the Facebook account of Chris Philipp, in reference to a policy that was made after Jordan-Aparo’s death, mandating all prisoners who are sprayed with chemicals be placed in decontamination showers to remove residue.

Some people also questioned the veracity of the page while others said outsiders don’t understand how difficult it is to manage violent offenders.

The post was taken down after the Miami Herald began investigating it on Friday.

“I am outraged,” said Julie Jones, secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections. “I am immediately launching a full investigation into any current staff member who made an inappropriate remark, and have engaged human resources and our legal office to ensure the strongest possible personnel action, up to termination of employment, can be swiftly taken.”

In November, a federal judge dismissed FDC attorneys’ argument that the facility did provide Jordan-Aparo with Tylenol — which was not adequate treatment for his disease. The judge said providing insufficient treatment to a person with disability showed deliberate indifference on the part of the corrections officer.

“A policy of treating strokes or heart attacks with aspirin and nothing more would not do. And so too here: Treating Mr. Jordan-Aparo’s life-threatening symptoms with Tylenol, as the plaintiff alleges occurred, would not do,” he wrote.

The FDC is also under fire for trying to cover up this particular case by citing cause of death as “natural causes” and hundreds of other mysterious deaths.

The FDC officials also spent more time discrediting investigators then investigating the causes leading to Jordan-Aparo’s death.

