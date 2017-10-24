Florida Deputy Caught Stealing Medicines From Elderly Man’s Home

“In our opinion, had we not had this video, this cop would still be out there posing a threat of danger to the community he swore to protect and committing more crimes.”

A soulless deputy in Florida was arrested after he was caught on CCTV video breaking in a deceased elderly man’s home.

Deputy Jason Cooke of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office crashed into Moe Rosoff’s house, and stole prescription drugs, money and jewelry from the home located in Boynton Beach on September 12.



Shortly after the Hurricane Irma, the 85-year-old man had passed out during a welfare check. Rosoff’s family called the authorities to check on him. Three deputies responded, however, Cooke wasn’t one of them.

Rosoff was found unconscious on the floor of his bedroom after he had fallen and hit his head. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. According to Rosoff’s family, Cooke allegedly knew all of this; he heard the garage entry code over his police radio and went to the victim’s house, knowing he wouldn’t be there, ABC reported.

The accused deputy can be seen in the CCTV video released by the family, going through the rooms in the house, opening cabinets and putting several items in his pocket. After viewing the video, the family reported to the authorities.

He was arrested but after a good time period of five weeks.

“This video shows Officer Cooke entering our father’s house, in a gated retirement community, through the garage door and going directly to the Master Bedroom, where we believe he stole money and jewelry,” said the family in a statement.

“He then goes to the kitchen where he steals several medications.”

“We were told that Officer Cooke denied the crime at first, but after he was shown the video he admitted the crimes.”

The family further said several prescription drugs were found in the officer's patrol car that didn't belong to him, which lead them to believe he probably also targeted other houses.

“In our opinion, had we not had this video, this cop would still be out there posing a threat of danger to the community he swore to protect and committing more crimes,” said the family’s statement. “It is our hope that the justice system treats this cop like any other criminal out there and that he doesn't receive further preferential treatment because he is a police officer.”

Police allowed the disgusting deputy, a 30-day drug rehabilitation program before facing arrest. After paying a $28,000 bond he was released on house arrest.

