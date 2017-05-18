Stupid Human Tries To Kiss Rattlesnake, What Could Go Wrong?

"Ron was just acting silly, you know? I guess he said he could kiss the devil and get away with it, but evidently he didn't," said a neighbor.

A Florida man went too far in the quest of being adventurous, so much so, he decided to put his life on the line, but here is the thing, what he was doing was evidently ignorant and could have ended in a pointless death at the hands of a wild creature — a rattlesnake to be precise.

Ron Reinold and his friend started playing with a rattlesnake that was discovered by neighbor Charles Goff, a resident of Putnam County, in the north east of the state. Goff explained that Reinold put the reptile in a tank because he did not know where else to keep the animal or to handle it.

As if playing with the deadly creature wasn’t dangerous enough, Reinold wanted to do something even more adventurous. He attempted to kiss the snake, but as soon as he leaned, the snake bit him on the tongue.

According to his friend, whose name hasn’t been released, Reinold was drunk when he approached the snake, which reportedly appeared calm.

The victim was shortly airlifted to the hospital in a critical condition. He was reportedly in comma and wasn’t suppose to wake up for days, but luckily he woke up really soon and is recovering, according to his family.

Reinolds' family member's post: "He was put in a coma & was not supposed to wake up for days. He woke up & is signing with his hands." pic.twitter.com/abJ5RyhzeS — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 17, 2017

"The next morning before I got up, they were playing with the snake," said Goff. "One boy said, 'I'm going to kiss it in the mouth,' and the snake bit him in the face."

Goff also mentioned Reinold and his friend were being very irresponsible.

"Ron was just acting silly, you know?" he said. "I guess he said he could kiss the devil and get away with it, but evidently he didn't."

Obviously, he didn’t, what was he thinking? After biting Reinold’s tongue and leaving him in agony, the rattlesnake escaped – and can you blame it? Snakes aren’t supposed to live in residential settings. Also keeping snakes in Florida without a license is illegal.

People expressed how they felt about this disappointing stunt on Twitter.

Note to all the wild adventurers out there: Not everyone is as lucky as Reinold, as this stunt could have cost him his life. Think twice before doing anything brainless in the name of adventure.