Man Casually Open Fires At AT&T Trucks Because He Was 'Angry'

A retired firefighter from Hialeh, Florida, was caught on video casually shooting AT&T utility trucks parked on the road.

The man, identified as Jorge Jove, reportedly asked the workers to move their trucks, as they were parked in front of his house. According to Carl Zogby from Hialeah Police Department, the workers informed Jove they would park the trucks elsewhere once they finish their work and that their vehicle was parked at a public street.

That was when the 64-year-old loaded his revolver and shot the tires and engines of two AT&T trucks multiples times. “He's shooting the truck right now,” said a man who identified himself as Derrick Taylor, a technician with AT&T. “There's a guy shooting the tires and shooting the engines and everything.”

"He flattened their tires. He shot into the bodies of the trucks. He shot out one of the radiators of the trucks," said Zogby. "He seemed to be a quiet man, and something made him snap today.”

“We’re trying to determine now whether he was actually intentionally trying to shoot the workers or just shoot the vehicles.”

He also mentioned the workers were nowhere at fault.

"They were on public access. They were working on utility lines. They have every legal right to do so," said the Sergeant. "Apparently, he got upset for some reason, went into his house -- they thought that was the end of that, but then he came out with a gun. They ran for their lives."

In this brazen display of violence, Jove also reportedly fired at one of the workers.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Jove was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief. He also did not have a concealed weapons permit, according to the arrest affidavit.

While such disturbing reports of such dangerous people shooting casually without even having a proper weapon license keep making headlines, the Republicans sitting in the Congress haven’t done much to implement any gun control measures.

