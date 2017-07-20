Florida Teens Film, Laugh At Disabled Man As He Drowns In A Pond

“They didn’t call the police. They just laughed the whole time. He was just screaming ... for someone to help him.”

A group of teens in Florida reportedly filmed a disabled man drowning, while laughing and making fun of his struggles, and did nothing to help him.

The incident took place on July 9 in Cocoa, Florida, when 32-year-old Jamel Dunn drowned in a pond after pleading for help. His body was recovered two later when his fiancée reported him missing.

The disturbing incident was captured on camera.

In the video, the unidentified teens are off-camera. As Dunn screams for help and tries to keep his body afloat, the boys laugh and make fun of him. After a few moments, the man sinks under the murky water and disappears.

While Dunn struggles, the boys make remarks like, “Get out the water, you gonna die" and “ain’t nobody fixing to help you, you dumb (expletive).”

Once the man disappears in the water, the boys laugh harder and one of them can be heard saying, “Oh, he just died.”

After the video went viral on social media, family of the deceased shared it with the police. Police called the minute-long video “extremely disturbing.” According to investigators, the boys – all between 14 and 16 – made no calls to 911.

"The kids were at the park that day smoking marijuana and apparently saw him walk into the water. He walked in on his own. They were watching him. He started to struggle and scream for help and they just laughed,” said Yvonne Martinez, Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman.

She further added, “They didn’t call the police. They just laughed the whole time. He was just screaming ... for someone to help him.”

What kind of inhuman behavior is this?

It is more than appalling that a loss of life didn’t even move the kids and they weren’t at all ashamed of their lack of action when officers interviewed them. An officer said one of the teens just stared straight ahead and offered “only a smirk” while the boy's mother cried.

Dunn’s family, who is still trying to come to terms with the loss, was upset.

“My brother is disabled and walks with a cane…please make it make sense to me,” said his sister Simone Scott.

Scott further added that she wanted the teens to be charged with a crime.

The Brevard County State Attorney's Office said that the teens’ lack of action has “no moral justification.” However, the office further said unfortunately there is little that can be done legally against them as they didn’t violate any law.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at both the manner in which Mr. Dunn lost his life and the actions of the witnesses to this tragedy,” said the State Attorney's Office in a statement.

The statement further read, “While the incident depicted on the recording does not give rise to sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution under Florida statutes, we can find no moral justification for either the behavior of persons heard on the recording or the deliberate decision not to render aid to Mr. Dunn.”

No, they didn’t violate any law. They just watched a man die — and laughed! This is the height of depravity. There is seriously something wrong with this picture. This is certainly not normal behavior, especially from children.

Is this what’s America is coming to?