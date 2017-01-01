Reminder: Floyd Mayweather Hits Women And Is Still Allowed To Box

Floyd Mayweather’s serial battery of women is well-documented. However, he is still, somehow, been allowed to box and make money.

In what was perhaps one of the most anticipated fights this year, Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in Las Vegas to claim his 50th victory.

With this win under his belt, Mayweather is set to go down in history as one of the greatest boxers with an unbeaten 50-0.

And so, yet again, a new record will most likely overshadow the boxing champion's abusive behavior with a number of women in his life.

Mayweather’s serial battery of women is well-documented. However, he is still, somehow, allowed to box and make money, his violence against women buried under headlines of his victories.

It began in 2001, when Mayweather punched Melissa Brim, the mother of his eldest daughter, Iyanna, in the neck at a Las Vegas mall. Deadspin reported on the incident in a 2014 piece:

"According to Brim, Mayweather struck her in the face with a car door, pushed her into the car, and then proceeded to repeatedly punch her. That was only the beginning … Five months later, Mayweather, Brim and Ayanna were shopping together at a Las Vegas mall when Mayweather and Brim got into an argument. After asking one of his friends to take Ayanna away from Brim, Mayweather punched Brim in the neck and then fled the scene before police could arrive."

He pleaded guilty to two counts of battery against Brim, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal and received a suspended sentence the following year.

Mayweather continued to box.

In 2003, another controversy erupted when Mayweather was found guilty of punching two female friends of Josie Harris, mother to three of his children, at a Las Vegas nightclub. He recieved a suspended six-month prison sentences on each count as well as a $500 fine or 50 hours of community service for each count.

Despite all of this, Mayweather was, again, allowed to continue to box. He successfully defended the belt twice.

"If Mayweather didn't complete 'impulse control' counseling and stay out of trouble for a year, he would spend a year in prison," according to the Las Vegas Sun. Deadspin reported these charges were eventually "dismissed per negotiations" in 2008.

His impulse, as it turned out, wasn't brought under control and in 2005, he was charged with felony battery over an incident with Harris after he allegedly "punched her, kicked her and dragged her by her hair."

Mayweather was acquitted of abuse after Harris changed her story.

Another disturbing case emerged in 2010, when Mayweather was arrested for beating Harris in the back of her head — in front of their children.

In fact, Koraun Mayweather, who was at the time 10 years old, later wrote down for police what he had witnessed.

Nothing happened, though. Mayweather made a plea deal for domestic assault and was sentenced to only 90 days in jail, a sentence that was postponed until after his next fight.

Far from appearing apologetic, Mayweather defended his actions.

Here's what he had to say about NFL player Ray Rice's domestic abuse incident, which was caught on camera:

“I think there’s a lot worse things that go on in other people’s households, also. It’s just not caught on video.”

And, yet, Mayweather has continued to be among the highest-paid athletes of all time, because, just like in any other sport, it all comes down to money.

As Vox pointed out, before the big showdown over the weekend, would "break Mayweather’s pay-per-view record and will likely generate sky-high payouts."

So, as long as Mayweather is bringing in money — for the sport, for his team, for advertisers and for himself — no one cares if he beats up women and isn't the least bit sorry about it.