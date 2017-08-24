Floyd Mayweather: Trump's 'Grab Them' Comment Is How 'Real Men' Talk

Unsurprisingly, domestic abuser Floyd Mayweather sympathized with Trump's confession of sexually assaulting women. Also unsurprisingly, Twitter snapped back.

For someone sentenced to jail time and fined $2,500 for abusing a woman, boxer Floyd Mayweather has a lot to say about being a "real man," whatever that means. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the convicted domestic abuser defended President Donald Trump's infamous "grab them by the p***y" comment in the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, saying he was only talking like a "real man."

"People don't like the truth," explained Mayweather. "He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a**. You see her a**? I had to squeeze her a**. I had to grab that fat a**.’ Right?”

“So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk,” he added. “I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p***y. And?’”

Some men who exist do speak about women that way and unfortunately some also back their words with action — in that, and in only that, is Mayweather correct. However, talking about women like they are pieces of male property available for sick men to do with as they please is simply not okay and it should not be normalized, as both Mayweather and Trump tried to do.

Thankfully, those on social media called out the acute sexism, and the substantial backlash to Mayweather's comments has hopefully helped combat any damage he may have done. Using 140 characters or less, Twitter users went to town on the so-called "real man," proving it doesn't take a whole lot to take down a misogynist.

So Floyd Mayweather agrees with Donald Trump's view on women, I guess pigs travel in packs. #MAGA #RESIST pic.twitter.com/xig2HVKfOh — John R. Caravella (@Dr_J_Fever) September 14, 2017

Mayweather's defense of Trump is just as misogynistic and sexist as we all expected from a domestic abuser. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 14, 2017

When it comes to speaking about interacting with women, I feel Floyd Mayweather is one of the few people less qualified than Trump... pic.twitter.com/gMELfPwgyl — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) September 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather agreeing with Trump is like the devil agreeing with Satan. Same person different name. — Jewels22 (@JAG2822) September 15, 2017

Floyd Mayweather twitter and Donald Trump twitter are about to combine and it's sure to end the world. — Ryan King (@Ryanwtking) September 14, 2017

https://t.co/UIRjIqioM9

NO! A "real man" doesn't talk about assaulting women like it's his right. Disgusting! — OC Girl (@YvetteFrost9) September 14, 2017

Not sure what being a “real man” even means, but if this is the criteria, please take me off the listhttps://t.co/Rx86oXD3dw — David Clegg (@delphijunkie) September 15, 2017

It was perhaps Bill Baer, former assistant attorney general of the Obama administration, who summarized the entire twisted mess most succinctly though:

Floyd Mayweather remains a garbage fire https://t.co/wE4G3V14zm — Bill Baer 🌹 (@Baer_Bill) September 14, 2017

Read More Reminder: Floyd Mayweather Hits Women And Is Still Allowed To Box

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters Steve Marcus