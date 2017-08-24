© Reuters: Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather: Trump's 'Grab Them' Comment Is How 'Real Men' Talk

by
Laurel Dammann
Unsurprisingly, domestic abuser Floyd Mayweather sympathized with Trump's confession of sexually assaulting women. Also unsurprisingly, Twitter snapped back.

For someone sentenced to jail time and fined $2,500 for abusing a woman, boxer Floyd Mayweather has a lot to say about being a "real man," whatever that means. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the convicted domestic abuser defended President Donald Trump's infamous "grab them by the p***y" comment in the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, saying he was only talking like a "real man."

"People don't like the truth," explained Mayweather. "He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a**. You see her a**? I had to squeeze her a**. I had to grab that fat a**.’ Right?”

So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk,” he added. “I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p***y. And?’”

Some men who exist do speak about women that way and unfortunately some also back their words with action — in that, and in only that, is Mayweather correct. However, talking about women like they are pieces of male property available for sick men to do with as they please is simply not okay and it should not be normalized, as both Mayweather and Trump tried to do.

Thankfully, those on social media called out the acute sexism, and the substantial backlash to Mayweather's comments has hopefully helped combat any damage he may have done. Using 140 characters or less, Twitter users went to town on the so-called "real man," proving it doesn't take a whole lot to take down a misogynist.

It was perhaps Bill Baer, former assistant attorney general of the Obama administration, who summarized the entire twisted mess most succinctly though:

Reminder: Floyd Mayweather Hits Women And Is Still Allowed To Box 

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters Steve Marcus

Tags:
domestic abuse feminism floyd mayweather locker room talk misogyny sexism trump access hollywood tape trump grab em trump sexism
