Trump Believes He's The Victim Of 'Witch Hunt' Amid Russia Probe

by
Alice Salles
Trump used his Twitter account to point the finger at everyone but himself, showing just how much the special council appointment on Russia bothers him.

President Donald Trump has, once again, taken to Twitter to discuss what's going on in current politics.

After the Justice Department appointed former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller as special counsel tasked with the chore of overseeing the probe into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump tweeted, once again, pointing the finger to his former contender, Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama.

 

 

But he didn't leave the social media platform until he was able to make himself look like the victim.

 

 

Perhaps Trump had just watched Thursday's “Fox & Friends” segment that hinted at the Clinton email scandal and Obama's Fast & Furious operation. The show's hosts said that during those investigations, there were no calls for impeachment or special counsels. As usual, the president clung to the idea, sharing it with his millions of followers without thinking through it first.

 

 

In a statement announcing the decision to appoint Mueller as the head of the Russian investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said his decision came because “the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.”

It looks as if Trump isn't all that happy with how things have turned out.

