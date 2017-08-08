Footage Shows Putney Bridge Jogger Push Woman In Front Of A Bus

London investigators decided to release the surveillance tape of the shocking incident to the public after having no luck locating the jogger on their own.

London police are on the hunt for a man who was captured on CCTV footage shoving a woman into the path of a moving bus on the Putney Bridge.

The unidentified man — who first appeared to just be taking a jog along the bridge — reached out and pushed a woman walking past him in the opposite direction. He continued to run as the woman fell to the ground and her upper body dangled over the road while she tried to catch her balance.

Read More Video Shows Columbus Officer Pushing Disabled Woman Out Of Wheelchair

The big red bus can be seen swerving out of the way so as not to hit her, missing her by mere inches.

The incident occurred more than three months ago; however, investigators decided to release the tape to the public after not having any luck locating the jogger, according to The Washington Post.

“The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road,” Sgt. Mat Knowles said in a statement. “It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.”

Immediately following the incident, the bus reportedly pulled over and passengers rushed to the woman’s aid. The jogger returned to the same area minutes later, but ignored the woman he nearly killed when she tried to speak with him.

“We are keen to speak with the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning,” Knowles said. “We would urge him or anyone who recognizes him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

As the investigation continues, authorities have asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Putney Safer Neighborhood Team at 020 8785 8874.

Needless to say, this is one disturbing incident. While we can't determine from the footage whether he meant for her to fall over or if he knew the bus was approaching, it does appear that he lacked remorse or concern for her well-being as he kept jogging.

Thankfully, the fast-acting bus driver prevented what would have been a horrific tragedy.

Read More Woman Pushed To Her Death In Front Of New York Subway Train

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Edwardx