Footage Shows United Employee Shoving Elderly Man To The Ground

Surveillance footage from an incident in which a United Airlines employee pushed an elderly passenger to the ground has been released to the public this week.

United Airlines is back at it again with its mistreatment of passengers.

Disturbing video footage has surfaced showing an employee pushing a 71-year-old passenger to the ground at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Mashable reports.

The footage is two years old but was just released to the public on Tuesday by Houston news station KPRC.

The passenger seen in the video is Ronald Tigner, who has since filed a lawsuit against the airline and two of its employees. The suit seeks more than $1 million for negligence.

According to William Hoke — Tigner’s attorney — the confrontation ensued after the elderly passenger asked for a new boarding pass.

After exchanging words with one of the employees, Tigner was allegedly shoved to the floor where he hit his head, knocking him unconscious.

"He lies there lifeless for minutes. Not one employee comes to check on him," Hoke said in an interview.

"They literally left him there like a piece of garbage," he added.

The video is nearly three minutes long and shows a fellow passenger eventually stop to help Tigner.

"It was a good Samaritan, who was a nurse that was catching a flight, ran over, and said, 'Please, God. Someone call 911,'" Hoke reportedly told KRPC.

It was then that a United employee called 911, claiming they didn't know the cause of the man's fall.

Following the break of this news, United released a statement explaining that the employee in the video no longer works for the airline.

“We have seen the video from 2015 that shows completely unacceptable behavior by a United employee. This employee was terminated from United in August 2015 following the incident. The conduct shown here does not reflect our values or our commitment to treat all of our customers with respect and dignity. We are taking a thorough look into what happened here and reaching out to our customer to profusely apologize for what occurred and to make this right.”

While this particular incident may be old, it doesn’t seem as though United has learned much from its mistakes, considering the incident involving Dr. David Dao being dragged off an overbooked flight just occurred earlier this year.