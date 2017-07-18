According To Steve Bannon, Paul Ryan Is A 'Limp-D*** Motherf*****'

Steve Bannon reportedly called House Speaker Paul Ryan a "limp-d*** motherf*****" who was "born in a petri dish" during the tense 2016 election cycle.

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is notorious for his outlandish remarks, but it seems his wrath isn't just reserved for progressives as Bloomberg Businessweek reporter Joshua Green's book states how Bannon once referred to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan as a "limp-d*** motherf***** who was born in a petri dish at the Heritage Foundation."

Green wrote in the "Devil's Bargain" that the crude attack was fired during the Republican primaries in the spring of 2016 when it looked increasingly likely that Donald Trump would become the GOP nominee. Concerned establishment Republicans, whom Bannon has long considered enemies, had floated the idea of Paul Ryan as a potential substitute candidate, someone who Green described as a "white-knight alternative."

According to Green, who has extensively covered the former executive chair of Breitbart News, this move both infuriated and terrified Bannon so he began "plotting an all-out war to stop Ryan, of whom he was both fearful and dismissive" of.

In addition to insulting Ryan, Green also wrote of Bannon's rejection of fellow alt right members, like National Policy Institute President Richard Spencer. Green reported that Bannon dissociated himself from Spencer and ridiculed the white supremacist as a self-serving "freak" and "goober."

President Trump's chief strategist, despite being the Darth Vader of the administration, has a loud and vile mouth that is particularly alarming when directed at the left. It's not reassuring to know that he reserves a similar level of scorn for those in his own political sphere, yet it does give the public a little more insight into Bannon's twisted mind and the politics surrounding it.